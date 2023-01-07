Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Graduate Spotlight: Karson GopffarthHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
ktxs.com
Abilene Fire Department battles late night house fire on south side
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department battled the flames Tuesday night at a house fire in south Abilene. According to a press release, crews arrived to the 100 block of Queen Ann’s Lace just after 10pm to find smoke coming through the windows of the home. Residents...
East Abilene 3-vehicle crash along I-20 sends 1 to hospital
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital after three vehicles crashed on I-20 in Abilene Tuesday evening. Three vehicles crashed on I-20 and Loop 322 going east – near R J Griffith Lake – after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that one person was taken […]
Former Permian star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former Permian runningback chronicled in the book and film Friday Night Lights, James ‘Boobie’ Miles, was arrested in Taylor County on an outstanding warrant for violation of bond/protective order and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Taylor County jail records. He faced a $20,000 combined bond. Miles […]
BREAKING: Fire engulfs shed in North Abilene, two cars & RV damaged
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire behind a house on Burger street burned a shed, RV and two cars. At 4:54 p.m., the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Neighbors reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but authorities confirmed that the sound was from something in the fire. No injuries were reported. […]
‘I don’t feel comfortable taking my trash out’: South Abilene residents in fear of stray, aggressive dogs as APD reports high volume of animal calls
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene residents near the Sayles area have been raising concerns about an increase in stray and aggressive dogs in their neighborhood, leaving some fearful to even go outside. On Peach Street in South Abilene, longtime residents are becoming leerier of their neighbors’ hounds. KTAB/KRBC spoke with two residents, who live in […]
Now hiring in Abilene: Local employment center hopes to lure candidates by offering flexible schedules, childcare solutions
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC )- With the new year, you might be looking for a new job or career field, but it can be difficult to find a job that works with unique lifestyles and pays a living wage. Workforce solutions of West Central Texas says the unemployment rate in West Central Texas is 3.5%, but […]
City of Abilene works towards becoming more pedestrian friendly, major improvements on the way at ABI & more
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In Abilene City Council’s new year meeting, new sidewalks, pedestrian and bicyclist safety, as well as airport renovations topped the list of major improvements coming to Abilene in 2023. Safety improvements for Abilene pedestrians Street improvements were a priority during the first City Council meeting of 2023, beginning with the reconstruction […]
Crime Reports: Two victims report harassment in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of S 1st Street – Forgery – To Defraud or HarmA 68-year-old […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
