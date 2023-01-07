ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Noem, Stalzer to drop bill making most out-of-state licenses valid in South Dakota

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and prime sponsor Senator Jim Stalzer will propose legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. Noem says the state’s economy has been booming, but the workforce has been experiencing some growing pains. She says there are 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help fill them.
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 9, 2023

Number-one teams remained the same, but new teams moved into the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, the latest of which were released Monday. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Dakota Valley and White River remain atop the boys polls, with O’Gorman, Hamlin and Viborg-Hurley still leading the way in the girls’ rankings.
