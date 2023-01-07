Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Noem, Stalzer to drop bill making most out-of-state licenses valid in South Dakota
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and prime sponsor Senator Jim Stalzer will propose legislation to recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. Noem says the state’s economy has been booming, but the workforce has been experiencing some growing pains. She says there are 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help fill them.
drgnews.com
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley elected chairman of National Attorney General Alliance
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected to a one-year term as chairman of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA). Jackley, who was sworn in as Attorney General Saturday (Jan. 7, 2023), will serve a one-year term that began Monday (Jan. 9, 2023). He said the chairmanship allows him to work with an organization dedicated to helping attorneys general address common issues.
drgnews.com
In State of the State, Noem again urges repeal of state sales tax on food
From the start of her State of the State Address today (Jan. 10, 2023), Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says the state’s economy is good, it has a surplus, and she wants to lower taxes. As she did during her 2022 election campaign, she zeroed in on repealing...
drgnews.com
Noem, Rounds win friendly wagers with North Dakota colleagues over SDSU vs. NDSU FCS Championship football game
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will be displaying a South Dakota State University football helmet on his desk for the rest of this month after losing a wager with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem about the college FCS Championship football game yesterday (Jan. 9, 2023) in Frisco, TX. South Dakota...
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Basketball Polls – January 9, 2023
Number-one teams remained the same, but new teams moved into the South Dakota Media High School Basketball Polls, the latest of which were released Monday. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Dakota Valley and White River remain atop the boys polls, with O’Gorman, Hamlin and Viborg-Hurley still leading the way in the girls’ rankings.
