Read full article on original website
Related
Blame NIL Rules for the CFP Blowout
The NCAA’s NIL rules are only increasing the divide between the haves and the have-nots.
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams Heading Into Wild Card Weekend
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his 'Herd Hierarchy' rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL heading into the first round of the playoffs.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0