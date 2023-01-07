Read full article on original website
My Air France Flight Cancelled: No Paris, But €2400…
My Air France flight from Los Angeles to Paris was cancelled and we lost our day in Paris, but at least we will get €2400 out of it thanks to EU261/2004. That flight diversion I wrote about earlier today ended up impacting my family. We showed up at the airport about 2.5 hours ahead of our Air France flight to Paris and noticed the check-in area was empty. Odd.
NPR
This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country
NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
msn.com
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Germany's new China strategy 'guided by ideology', ambassador says
FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying.
France ready to back Pakistan in talks with creditors, says Macron
PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, as the country faces huge losses from recent floods.
COVID infected Chinese tourist caught in South Korea after fleeing quarantine center
A Chinese man was able to evade South Korean authorities for two days after fleeing mandatory quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.
Hike in California That Feels Like Switzerland Is Too Dreamy
It's just perfect this time of year.
This popular European country just got a new currency
Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
Passenger's Medication Dilemma Is a Serious Reminder for Travelers Visiting Japan
Japan is very strict about what medications visitors can bring into the country.
Japan is about to roll out new entry requirements that only affect people traveling from China as China's COVID cases soar
An estimated 250 million COVID infections were recorded in December alone, per leaked Chinese official notes.
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)
Every airline has its own identity. Which is to say, it has its set of values, and is devoted to messaging that will get consumers to associate it with a few key traits. Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. (Lately it’s better known for stranding people over the holidays, ruining Christmas and lighting money on fire.)
New Southwest Sale from $49 – Good for Travel Through May
There is a new Southwest sale out and it starts at just $49 and it is good for travel into May. This is the furthest sale in 2023 so check it out!. Southwest is ready to move on from their horrible Christmas travel mess-ups and trying to get customers to book with them again – that means, a Southwest sale! Here is the latest one that is good for deeper into 2023 than before.
I'm a former international flight attendant. Here are 11 ways to improve your experience on long-haul flights.
On long-haul plane trips, travelers should pack extra food, bring wired headphones, weigh their baggage ahead of time, and pace their alcohol intake.
China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.
China halts short-term visas in South Korea, first response to COVID curbs
SEOUL/BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended issuing short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from the world's second biggest economy.
Taiwan officer reveals details of rare interaction with NATO
HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy.
China preparing to expand airline service to United States
BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday. U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications...
5 Business Class Products I Hope To Fly In 2023
At this early point in the year it is not clear if I will push for elite status once again on a US carrier or truly embrace the freestyle life of buying whatever ticket works best based upon date, time, and cost. In any case, there are a number of business class products I do hope to try in 2023, many of them quite exotic.
