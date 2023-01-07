ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Air France Flight Cancelled: No Paris, But €2400…

My Air France flight from Los Angeles to Paris was cancelled and we lost our day in Paris, but at least we will get €2400 out of it thanks to EU261/2004. That flight diversion I wrote about earlier today ended up impacting my family. We showed up at the airport about 2.5 hours ahead of our Air France flight to Paris and noticed the check-in area was empty. Odd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

This baby could push India past China to become the world's most populous country

NAINA AGRAHARI: (Singing in Hindi). LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Inside a tiny one-room apartment on Mumbai's northern outskirts, 24-year-old Naina Agrahari is singing a racy Bollywood song. AGRAHARI: "Baa Baa Black Sheep"... FRAYER: But she jokes she should probably learn "Baa Baa Black Sheep" instead because she's 9 months pregnant. Naina...
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
msn.com

Worst Cruise Ships in the World

The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
CNN

This popular European country just got a new currency

Croatia has joined the Eurozone, replacing its kuna currency with the euro. On January 1, it also joined the Schengen Area, making it the 27th country in Europe to drop all border checks within the area.
TheStreet

Delta Fixes a Key Passenger Pain Point (And the Solution Is Free)

Every airline has its own identity. Which is to say, it has its set of values, and is devoted to messaging that will get consumers to associate it with a few key traits. Spirit Airlines is known for no-frills, rock bottom prices, while Southwest was once known for superior customer service. (Lately it’s better known for stranding people over the holidays, ruining Christmas and lighting money on fire.)
BoardingArea

New Southwest Sale from $49 – Good for Travel Through May

There is a new Southwest sale out and it starts at just $49 and it is good for travel into May. This is the furthest sale in 2023 so check it out!. Southwest is ready to move on from their horrible Christmas travel mess-ups and trying to get customers to book with them again – that means, a Southwest sale! Here is the latest one that is good for deeper into 2023 than before.
HAWAII STATE
Reuters

China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel.
Reuters

Taiwan officer reveals details of rare interaction with NATO

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A Taiwan air force officer revealed details on Wednesday of a rare interaction between the island's military and NATO, describing how he had attended a six-month academic programme with senior officials in Italy.
Action News Jax

China preparing to expand airline service to United States

BEIJING — (AP) — The Chinese air travel regulator is preparing to allow airlines to fly more routes between China and the United States following the lifting of anti-virus travel restrictions, state TV reported Wednesday. U.S. and Chinese airlines are among some 40 carriers that have submitted applications...
BoardingArea

5 Business Class Products I Hope To Fly In 2023

At this early point in the year it is not clear if I will push for elite status once again on a US carrier or truly embrace the freestyle life of buying whatever ticket works best based upon date, time, and cost. In any case, there are a number of business class products I do hope to try in 2023, many of them quite exotic.
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

