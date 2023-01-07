Read full article on original website
Related
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
Timing Shifts For Major Storm Packed With Heavy Rain, Strong Winds, Sleet, Snow
The projected timing for a significant storm bringing a mix of heavy rain, strong winds, sleet, and snow has changed. The system is now expected to arrive in this region earlier than had been earlier predicted, on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, before continuing through the afternoon and intensify…
fox35orlando.com
Cold front to bring rain and storms, temperatures in the 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 47 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 72 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Clear skies on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the seasonal low-70s and winds out of the northwest. No rain is expected. BEACHES:. Waking up to patchy fog in southern Brevard County. Skies...
WLOS.com
Weather system could bring severe thunderstorms to WNC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The storm system dumping heavy rain and snow on the West Coast and the Intermountain West will begin to impact western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. A strong cold front will move through the region Thursday evening. Ahead of...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
wataugaonline.com
NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday January 7, 2023
508-080945- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski- Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke- Botetourt-Rockbridge-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- 439 AM EST Sat Jan 7 2023. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina,. central Virginia, south central Virginia, southwest Virginia, west. central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. There is a low probability...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
WJCL
The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect
The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
There’s A Lot Of Snow In The Oklahoma Long Range Forecast
In a very weird and extraordinarily bold prediction, Farmer's Almanac is predicting plenty of snow, freezing temperatures, and "squally" winds across Oklahoma for the rest of the month. Shenanigans. Most outlets like to create content with The Almanac's predictions because they're usually unseasonably bold in that way. It's the same...
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Dry January Can Speed Up Metabolism Even After January
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Connecticut family discovered a huge black bear hibernating under their deck. They say they may not have noticed the visitor, if not for their dog, who got jumpy when she went outside. The family called animal control, who said the bear is likely a male who can just be left alone until hibernation is over. The family nicknamed him Marty, and says he’s welcome to stay as long as he behaves.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
1-3 Severe Weather Heading Our Way
Tennessee Weather on January 3rd with thePhoto byor from the National Weather Service. Happy New Year! Looks like we may have some severe weather in the first days of the New Year.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Brunch In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best endless brunch spots in the country, including this old-school favorite in North Carolina.
Comments / 0