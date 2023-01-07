Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
No. 21 Auburn downs Ole Miss with offensive onslaught
Auburn’s win over Arkansas over the weekend was a hard one to follow up, but by at least one person’s standard, they logged an appropriate sequel. It was a win Tuesday night, with No. 22 Auburn downing Ole Miss 82-73 on the road, but more than that, the Tigers showed they were listening to their head coach, who laid out three keys to the game — and ensuing road stretch — the day before.
Chasing history: Auburn ranked in AP Poll for 29th-consecutive week, nearing program record
For the 29th consecutive week, Auburn men’s basketball has been voted a top-25 program. On Monday, the Tigers sat at No. 21 in the Associated Press Men’s Basketball Top 25 poll. They jumped one spot after splitting a two-contest week, losing at Georgia on Wednesday before beating then-No. 13 Arkansas at Neville Arena on Saturday night.
Niffer's Place holding contest to add menu item named for Cadillac Williams
As if Carnell "Cadillac" Williams' Auburn legacy wasn't big enough, the famed running back and former interim head football coach is set to receive another accolade this year — his own menu item at Niffer's Place. Niffer's tweeted Wednesday that it is holding a contest for the remainder of...
Auburn adds 6-foot-6 transfer receiver Nick Mardner
Auburn continued adding to its transfer portal pickups Monday, as former Cincinnati and Hawai'i receiver Nick Mardner announced he'd be playing his final season of college football as a Tigers. Mardner becomes the eighth transfer addition to Auburn's roster, and the fourth of the past three days, joining defensive linemen...
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Edward Seibold, man convicted of brutal 1967 Auburn murders, denied parole again
MONTGOMERY — Edward Seibold, the man found guilty of slaying three innocent girls in 1967, will remain behind bars for at least another five years until he comes up for parole again in 2028. That was the decision that came down Wednesday morning at Seibold’s parole hearing. The decision...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Date set for capital murder trial of man accused of murdering Auburn police officer in 2019
The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, will begin on Feb. 6 at the Lee County Justice Center. Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the Auburn Police Department since 2006, and had a wife and two children.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
