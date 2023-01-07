Auburn’s win over Arkansas over the weekend was a hard one to follow up, but by at least one person’s standard, they logged an appropriate sequel. It was a win Tuesday night, with No. 22 Auburn downing Ole Miss 82-73 on the road, but more than that, the Tigers showed they were listening to their head coach, who laid out three keys to the game — and ensuing road stretch — the day before.

AUBURN, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO