Staffers working on former President Donald Trump’s new bid for the Oval Office received subpoenas early last month seeking information as a part of the Justice Department’s criminal probe into the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, according to The Washington Post. A copy of the four-page subpoena reviewed by the newspaper indicated in a new light the range of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, requesting information on more than 20 subjects. Among the issues it asked staffers to address were any communications surrounding Dominion and Smartmatic, two voting machine companies at the center of baseless election fraud conspiracy theories; and any “documents and communications” on a bevy of Trump-oriented organizations, including the Make America Great Again PAC. Also of reported interest is whether anyone other than the subpoena’s recipient is paying for that individual’s legal representation, calling to mind testimony given to the Jan. 6 House committee by key witness Cassidy Hutchinson. The former aide said she eventually fired her attorney, whose legal fees were being covered by Trump’s Save America political action committee without Hutchinson’s knowledge, after he advised her to give misleading testimony.Read it at The Washington Post

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO