Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
Top Speed
The Steeda Q850 Mustang GT Is A Custom Pony Car With Supercar Credentials
Steeda, a Ford performance and tuning firm, have unveiled their upcoming flagship Mustang, and it's a wild beast of a pony car. The Steeda Streetfighter was designed to conquer the tarmac, either on the street or on the track. Steeda says its latest modified Mustang will combine the latest technology with raw, 800-plus-horsepower performance to give the S550-generation Mustang a suitable send-off.
Top Speed
The Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Is An Extreme, 1,800-HP Track-Attacking Special
How do you make an ultimate track day car? Easy. You take an already insanely fast hypercar that can top 300 mph and make it lighter and more agile. On top of that, you add a huge rear wing to create as much down force as the laws of physics would allow. And the latest creation from everyone’s favorite Texas-based hypercar builder, Hennessey, is exactly that - a track focused version based on the already brilliant Venom F5. By the way, it is completely road legal.
Top Speed
2023 Genesis G90: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Genesis G90 is on the scene again for 2023, but this time, instead of being marketed with parent company Hyundai, Genesis is its own brand. Similar to what we saw Toyota and Lexus do in 1989, Hyundai is using that same strategy with its luxury brand, Genesis. The newly redesigned G90 is ready to hit the road with a plethora of style and features at a reasonable price. Let’s see how it does now that Genesis is its own brand.
Top Speed
The Next Era Of The Corvette Will Soon Arrive
After being leaked near the end of 2022, the next era of the Chevrolet Corvette is coming real soon. After unveiling the high-revving Z06 for the 2023 model year, the next step for the Corvette nameplate is to enter the inevitable world of electrification. That's going to happen with the Corvette E-Ray, which will be the first electrified Corvette in history.
Top Speed
Is A Used Mercedes-G55 AMG Your Ticket To Stardom?
We’ve all heard it before, many times. If you buy a used car; you are buying someone else’s headaches that it comes with. This is sometimes the case, but you have to know going into purchasing a second or third-hand vehicle, that you are taking a gamble and understand the unpredictability of certain used cars.
Top Speed
Ram's Upcoming Electric Truck Will Offer A Gasoline Engine As A Range Extender
Ram is late into the electric truck game, especially when you consider that its two major rivals, Ford's F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet's Silverado EV, are either on sale already or in the final prototype development stages. This doesn't yet even count another upstart called Rivian and its R1T, and this puts a huge automaker like Stellantis in a disadvantageous position. That could change with the unveiling of the Ram 1500 Revolution last week, a concept that previews the future of the Ram 1500 truck. But as it turns out, it might not fully electric like its counterparts.
Top Speed
This Uber-Rare Bimota Supermono Motorcycle Is Powered By A BMW Heart!
When you think of boutique motorcycle brands, Bimota has to come to mind. After all, it was founded by the legendary Italian designer Massimo Tamburini. Though now acquired by Kawasaki, the brand has birthed many exquisite motorcycles in the past, most of which now enjoy the “collectible” tag. One such example is the Bimota BB1 supermono, the company’s uber-rare BMW-powered supersport from the 1990s. And we're giving you a chance to take it home.
Top Speed
How The Off-Road 911 Dakar Might Change The Future of Porsche Sports Cars
Trends come and go — that’s a fact of life, and one that is as applicable to the world of automobiles as it is to fashion and TikTok dances. In car terms, this could be equated to the changing of the guard between sedans and SUVs. Long gone are the days of manufacturers pumping out endless variations of three-box designs, with Ford going so far as to retire sedans from its North American and European lineups altogether. Crossovers and SUVs are decidedly the “in thing.” Even sports car manufacturers can’t get enough of them. From Lamborghini’s sales-topping Urus to Ferrari’s already sold-out Purosangue, high-end marques have all bowed to creating what the public demands. But could Porsche be about to kick off a new trend all by itself?
Top Speed
This BMW M4 Competition Pickup Truck Conversion Is Completely Mind Blowing
The BMW M4 Competition is just about the polar opposite of a truck, but that hasn't stopped one customizer from blending the German sport coupe with a pickup. Having made its debut at the 2022 SEMA show at the end of last year, this custom-made BMW pickup caught the attention of many. A carbon fiber manufacturer specializing in BMW aftermarket parts took it upon themselves to create a truly unique build to showcase a new range of kit for the G82-gen M4, and the result is completely wild. The M4 pickup conversion was recently handed to Miles from Cars With Miles, and he takes us on a walkthrough and road test of this bespoke creation.
Top Speed
10 Things Only True Off-Roaders Know About The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7
Bumping along the edge of a dirt road, small bits of gravel spraying away from the guardrail and down to the river below... The Jeep CJ7 peering at the scenic overlook and gazing at the blue skies, fresh breeze, and phenomenal vista... The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7 has been part of the U.S. American freedom feel for over fifty years. When the CJ-5 was first produced during WWII as front-line war vehicle in 1944, it was named CJ for 'civilian jeep'. This mentality was 'to let the civilians feel the freedom our nation protects'. This mentality was adapted and improved in the CJ-7, the last line of the Civilian Jeep (1976-1986), leaving it one of the most popular models made by Jeep.
Top Speed
The Legendary 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE "Black Ghost" Is A Street Racing Icon
Every classic car has a story, some are just better than others. This 1970 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T SE is a prime example as it's not only a highly-sought showpiece, but a true legend. The Challenger was owned by Godfrey Qualls. Qualls and his machine earned the nickname "Black Ghost" due to Quall's tendency to disappear for "weeks and months at a time" after winning a street race in the Detroit area, creating a mysterious lore around its existence. The "Ghost" would officially go off the radar in 1975, but in 2014, Godfrey revealed, then signed over, the Black Ghost to his son, Geoffrey. This icon of Detroit muscle will now continue its story with a new owner as it's being offered at the upcoming Mecum Kissimmee 2023 auction.
Top Speed
This BMW i7 xDrive60’s Fake “Engine” Noises Are Eerie
BMW stunned the automotive community in April 2022 with the debut of the all-new electrified 7 Series, the i7. It is new to BMW aficionados because it is the first time BMW introduced a luxury limo with a fully electric powertrain. The standard 7 Series retains the good old V-8 power. However, the unconventional design of the G70 generation, as a whole, makes it quite challenging to love this luxury Bimmer visually. In addition, specific touches feel overly done, especially with the i7. Like BMW’s flagship electric SUV, the iX, the i7 plays fake sounds through its speakers when you keep your right foot busy. Although not new to the EV world, BMW took this feature seriously and incorporated it in more innovative ways. However, in real life, the feature does make some peculiar sounds that are adaptive to the driving modes. To showcase the matter, AutoTopNL took out the i7 for a quick high-speed run, and it turns out that, despite the weirdly composed sounds, the luxury EV is pretty quick.
Top Speed
10 Things You Should Know About The Bentley Continental GT
With a history of only 20 years, the Bentley Continental GT is one of the most successful luxury GTs on the market. Until it came along, Bentley was building its models for wealthy customers in the 50+ age bracket, but, in 2003 it wanted to also attract young successful businessmen. With more than 80,000 copies sold over the years, the Continental GT proved itself to be the perfect recipe for success. With two engines to choose from, both coupe and convertible body styles, plus a more powerful, faster GT Speed trim, and tons of luxury features, the Continental GT is the first choice for many wealthy people out there, and for the right reasons.
Top Speed
Now Is The Perfect Time To Buy An Acura NSX Before It's Gone
Most people would not immediately think of Acura when it comes to high-performance, mid-engine supercars. While it is a niche established and dominated by the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini, it was the Japanese automaker that managed to school the aforementioned companies how to make a reliable and usable exotic. Honda introduced the NSX in 1990 and sold it under the Acura brand in the North American market. The all-new, second-generation Acura NSX was launched in 2016. Although it combined impressive technology with Honda's reliability, it wasn’t a good seller. The second-generation Acura NSX is getting axed after the 2023 model year, and despite never selling as well as the brand had hoped, now is a perfect time to get one of these peak Japanese powerhouses before enthusiasts realize just what a brilliant chance they missed out on.
Top Speed
10 Fun Facts About The Legendary Nissan Fairlady Z
The Nissan Fairlady Z, or Datsun 240Z was one of the most influential and beloved vehicles of the late 1960s and early 1970s. It entered production in October 1969 as a 1970-year model, officially coming out in December 1969. The Nissan Fairlady Z was developed as a response to the Toyota 2000GT sports car. The Datsun 240Z, as it was known outside Japan, outsold its Toyota rival and began to compete with European and American sports car brands. This car truly established Japanese automakers in foreign markets.
Top Speed
BMW Is Taking A Stance Against Massive Displays And Touchscreens
Car infotainment displays have been getting larger and larger to the point that many now are larger than some laptop screens. With functionality like climate control, internet access, programmable info, and much more, the technology in cars is increasing rapidly from where it was less than two decades prior. While the size of the screens keeps increasing on the inside of models, some brands still oppose the trend. In fact, even as last week's CES 2023 showcased all kinds of new screen tech, BMW’s boss insists that the obsession with screens is just a fad that will fade in the next ten to fifteen years.
Top Speed
10 Awesome Things About The Buick Skylark GSX
Even in the '70s, the Buick name was synonymous with luxury and comfort, so it may be surprising that it also had some top-of-the-line muscle cars. Like most other North American based carmakers, the muscle car era was a good one for the companies that shifted production to meet the demand, including Buick. The Buick Skylark GSX was not the first muscle car that Buick produced; that honor went to the Buick Skylark Gran Sport in 1965. It was the one that set the Skylark a step above the rest, mainly since General Motors lifted the displacement ban on their mid-sized cars starting in 1970, so Buick was allowed to stuff the biggest engine they had under the hood, which is why the car got the X added to the name, signifying to all muscle car enthusiasts that this was the car to climb behind the wheel of. Let's dig into this mostly forgotten car and see what awesome things it had to hold for all car lovers.
Top Speed
The BMW 5 Series Lineup Is About To Be Overhauled
The BMW 5 Series is nearing its fifth decade of production and has created a legacy of thrilling sports sedans. The current seventh generation was introduced in 2017, and it's apparently time for a shakeup. With the debut of the new eighth generation 5 Series, BMW aims to keep the thrill alive while it continues its transition to electrification. According to Autocar, the new 5 Series will come with three different power plants, a gasoline engine, a plug in hybrid version, and the new i5 fully electric model, which will debut later this year. .
Top Speed
Mercedes Is Beating Tesla To Level 3 Autonomous Driving In The US
Every automaker seems to be in a quest to make the driver obsolete, or at the very least reduce the strain on the mental demands needed by a driver to navigate our roads. For instance, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta is now being offered to all owners provided their vehicle has the necessary hardware to support it as opposed to simply limiting the tech to eligible drivers. However, despite what Elon Musk wants you to think, it's not a true self-driving feature since FSD still requires the attention of the driver. At most, FSD is an SAE Level 2 autonomous system. That makes Mercedes' announcement it will offer Level 3 automated driving in select U.S. areas all the more important in the race for autonomous driving.
Comments / 0