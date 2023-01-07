Even in the '70s, the Buick name was synonymous with luxury and comfort, so it may be surprising that it also had some top-of-the-line muscle cars. Like most other North American based carmakers, the muscle car era was a good one for the companies that shifted production to meet the demand, including Buick. The Buick Skylark GSX was not the first muscle car that Buick produced; that honor went to the Buick Skylark Gran Sport in 1965. It was the one that set the Skylark a step above the rest, mainly since General Motors lifted the displacement ban on their mid-sized cars starting in 1970, so Buick was allowed to stuff the biggest engine they had under the hood, which is why the car got the X added to the name, signifying to all muscle car enthusiasts that this was the car to climb behind the wheel of. Let's dig into this mostly forgotten car and see what awesome things it had to hold for all car lovers.

15 HOURS AGO