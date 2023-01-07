Read full article on original website
10 Things You Should Know About The Harley-Davidson Sportster S
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S represents the brand's new era of Sportster, and a modernized take on the motorcycle that has had one of the longest-running legacies since its birth in 1957. Small, nimble, and fast, this motorcycle breathes high performance and aggression into the next generation of this popular line of bikes. Simply put, this isn't your father's Sportster. This is something completely different altogether. Definitely favoring high-tech features, emphasis on power, and weighing in lighter than its predecessors, this bike was built to go.
10 Best Sportbikes For Tall Riders
When you see a list of motorcycles for tall riders, it is almost always a list of adventure touring or dual sport motorcycles. Unfortunately, not all tall riders want to ride these types of bikes. So what does this mean? Are tall riders forced to ride bikes they aren’t crazy about? Absolutely not! You could buy the bike that you like and then have the height adjusted so that it fits your frame height. Or you could check out these ten sport bikes. This list of ten sport bikes features the highest seat heights, making them the ten best sportbikes for tall riders.
This Uber-Rare Bimota Supermono Motorcycle Is Powered By A BMW Heart!
When you think of boutique motorcycle brands, Bimota has to come to mind. After all, it was founded by the legendary Italian designer Massimo Tamburini. Though now acquired by Kawasaki, the brand has birthed many exquisite motorcycles in the past, most of which now enjoy the “collectible” tag. One such example is the Bimota BB1 supermono, the company’s uber-rare BMW-powered supersport from the 1990s. And we're giving you a chance to take it home.
Which Japanese Sports-Bike Is Winning The Liter-Class Face-Off In 2023?
When it comes to state-of-the-art, high-performance sports bikes, the Japanese have to be recognized as the OGs of this segment. With iconic models such as the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP Fireblade, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, the legendary Yamaha R1, and the Suzuki GSX-R1000, the land of the rising sun gave the world awe-inspiring machines. So much so that it eventually brought fierce European competitors from the likes of BMW and Ducati.
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
America’s Most Powerful Liter-Class Sportbike Is Set To Get Raunchier
The superbike market cap has shrunk recently as more versatile categories (like ADVs) gain popularity. However, sportbikes are still the dream of die-hard enthusiasts, which is why manufacturers push the boundaries constantly. Doing precisely that, Aprilia is all set to debut a new Variable Valve Timing (VVT) system on its flagship RSV4 1100, MotorcycleNews reports. The news comes via Piaggio's (Aprilia's parent company) patent documents, and the update is expected to make America’s most powerful liter-class motorcycle even raunchier.
The Opulent Toyota Century Could Come To U.S., But There's A Catch
The Toyota Century is a forbidden fruit. It's a full-size luxury sedan that, despite not being badged as a Lexus, is actually nearly as prestigious as a Rolls-Royce. The rear-wheel drive sedan has always been kept solely in the Japanese market and is popular among the country's top business executives, government officials, and even the Emperor of Japan. However, there is a bit of good news as the Toyota Century might be coming to markets outside Japan - including the United States.
2023 Genesis G90: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Genesis G90 is on the scene again for 2023, but this time, instead of being marketed with parent company Hyundai, Genesis is its own brand. Similar to what we saw Toyota and Lexus do in 1989, Hyundai is using that same strategy with its luxury brand, Genesis. The newly redesigned G90 is ready to hit the road with a plethora of style and features at a reasonable price. Let’s see how it does now that Genesis is its own brand.
10 Things You Need To Know About The Kawasaki ZX-10R
After the success of the Honda CBR900RR Fireblade, all the major Japanese manufacturers jumped on the lightweight Supersports bandwagon, none as successfully as the Kawasaki with the ZX-10R, which, in recent years has taken a slew of World Superbike titles in the hands of Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea. Even though the race bike might bear little resemblance to the production road bike under the skin, the road-going ZX-10R is still one of the most potent sports motorcycles on the planet.
The Volkswagen Golf Wagon "Bon Jovi" Edition Was Unique To The Japanese Market
Some automakers have made a habit out of creating creative trims and special edition options because they know their audience will swoon over them. Brands like Nissan will make limited editions to celebrate Star Wars while Porsche often celebrates its own heritage with special models. However, the one brand best known for their creativity with limited edition models is Volkswagen, which creates more limited edition models than some brands make standard vehicles. But when the opportunity to buy a limited edition Volkswagen that was never offered in U.S. come up, that is one worth paying attention to, and that's the story behind this unique VW Golf "Bon Jovi" Edition.
10 Things Only True Off-Roaders Know About The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7
Bumping along the edge of a dirt road, small bits of gravel spraying away from the guardrail and down to the river below... The Jeep CJ7 peering at the scenic overlook and gazing at the blue skies, fresh breeze, and phenomenal vista... The Jeep Wrangler CJ-7 has been part of the U.S. American freedom feel for over fifty years. When the CJ-5 was first produced during WWII as front-line war vehicle in 1944, it was named CJ for 'civilian jeep'. This mentality was 'to let the civilians feel the freedom our nation protects'. This mentality was adapted and improved in the CJ-7, the last line of the Civilian Jeep (1976-1986), leaving it one of the most popular models made by Jeep.
Tubocharging The Yamaha R7 Results In Ludicrous Performance
Turbos are the go-to performance boosters in the drag racing world, and we’ve seen everything from a turbo Honda Grom to a turbo Harley-Davidson Road King on a drag strip. Taking this up a notch is Australia’s Extreme Creations which has now plonked a turbo in Yamaha’s newest R model, the YZF-R7. Not only that, but the shop has also taken the turbo R7 to the drag strip and the quarter-mile times put some supercars to shame.
The Next Era Of The Corvette Will Soon Arrive
After being leaked near the end of 2022, the next era of the Chevrolet Corvette is coming real soon. After unveiling the high-revving Z06 for the 2023 model year, the next step for the Corvette nameplate is to enter the inevitable world of electrification. That's going to happen with the Corvette E-Ray, which will be the first electrified Corvette in history.
Watch As Jay Leno Roars Down The Road In The Ludicrous Mercedes-AMG G63 4X4 Squared
On the latest episode of Jay Leno's Garage, Leno brings us a unique car as comfortable on the streets of Rodeo Drive as much as it is on the Rubicon Trail - the one and only Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared. This isn't your grandmas G-wagon, but rather unique special edition AMG with a hand built engine cranking out over 567 horsepower and rocketing this 6,000 pound behemoth to 60 miles per hour in under five seconds. This unique machine coming out of Germany is meant to showcase the pinnacle of off-road meeting luxury, featuring the same timeless styling the G-Class has sported since 1990 but with the modern day interior luxury of a Mercedes S Class.
