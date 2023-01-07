ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles add blue to the "3" on field for Bills' Damar Hamlin

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0mg4_0k71vIq000

Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," doctors say in latest update on his recovery from cardiac arr 00:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The Eagles' colors are green, white, silver and black, but on Saturday, there was a bit of blue on Lincoln Financial Field too.

The Eagles shaded one of the 3's on the 30-yard line blue for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who went down in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday. That game is now canceled.

The Eagles tweeted a photo of the 30-yard line Saturday.

Doctors described Damar Hamlin's neurological function as "excellent" Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday.

In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The 24-year-old also made a brief live videoconference appearance Friday for his teammates, making several hand signs and saying, "Love you boys."

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and his heart stopped on Monday night after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals. The game was initially suspended before officially being canceled later in the week.

The Bills are planning to pay tribute to Hamlin and the first-responders and medical staff who treated the player when they close the season Sunday by hosting the New England Patriots.

The NFL also will show support for Hamlin during all Week 18 games, which start Saturday afternoon, including a pregame moment of support, painting Hamlin's No. 3 on the 30-yard line and pregame shirts with "Love for Damar 3." The Bills will also wear "3" jersey patches.

On Saturday, the Steelers paid tribute to Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, by delivering toys, books and teaching supplies to Kelly & Nina's Daycare, where the player hosts an annual toy drive. Fans, players and team owners have also made donations to Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, which has raised just more than $8.2 million by Saturday afternoon.

CBS Philadelphia's Joe Brandt contributed to this reporting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Philly

NFL odds: 49ers listed as favorites to win NFC, Super Bowl over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earned a first-round bye after beating the New York Giants on Sunday.The Eagles will be home resting during Wild Card Weekend – a major advantage for a team dealing with several key injuries. But one sportsbook doesn't have the Eagles as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl in the NFC or win the conference.Caesars Sportsbook has the Eagles at +550 to win the Super Bowl and +175 to come out of the NFC, which ranks second behind the San Francisco 49ers in the conference. The Niners...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

What could the Eagles' path to the Super Bowl look like? We took a look.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have punched their ticket into the Divisional Round thanks to earning the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye.  Philadelphia's opponent remains unknown.The Birds will play the lowest seed that advances out of the NFC from Wild Card Weekend. But, if the Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl as they did during the 2017-18 season, what could the path look like? Let's take a look at the Eagles' hypothetical path to potentially earning the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Wild Card RoundWhile the Eagles' opponent for the Divisional Round is still unclear, they'll play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
25K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy