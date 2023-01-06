Read full article on original website
Plenty of winter fun this coming weekend at the "Town of Delavan 'Winterfest"
DELAVAN (CBS 58) -- You might want to carve out some time this weekend to go to the "Town of Delavan Winterfest." It takes place on Saturday at Waters Edge on Delavan Lake. Eight ice carvers will be on hand showing off their skills in a competition. There will also be vintage snowmobiles, yummy eats and tasty treats and area high school jazz ensembles providing a musical backdrop.
MKE Lifestyle Magazine offers a preview of their January issue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- MKE Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly publication that aims to be the voice of "what it means to live well in the metro Milwaukee region," has released its first issue of 2023. Terry Schuster, the magazine's home and garden editor joined us on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to...
New 'Brew City Ghost Tour' highlights Milwaukee's haunted history
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- US Ghost Adventures offers haunted city tours all over the country. This September they were finally able to bring the tour to Milwaukee. Jennifer Grasse is one of two tour guides. It shows off Milwaukee's old and eerie history with six stops throughout the downtown area.
Portions of Milwaukee Christmas tree to be repurposed, auctioned off
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You know the Christmas season is over when they take down the official city tree in downtown Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday morning, Jan. 11 in front of Fiserv Forum. This was the first year the tree stood in Deer District. In case you're wondering, the tree...
Local physical therapist shares tips for shaping up in January
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is "Shape Up US" month and one local organization is offering tips for keeping a healthy and active family lifestyle to kick off 2023. Milwaukee FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center recommends getting outside, despite the cool weather, adding balance exercises to the daily routine as well as trying variations of exercises to engage the entire body.
Plane flying from Middleton to Chicago area makes emergency landing on Illinois highway, no injuries
Authorities say a small plane with just a pilot aboard has made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway. No injuries were reported in the landing near Bolingbrook, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon. Illinois State Police say the Beechcraft Bonanza touched down on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 without striking any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground. But it did cause traffic to back up just before the afternoon rush hour. An aircraft tracking website says the plane was headed at the time from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Downers Grove, Illinois. The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure.
Bay View's Lazy Susan restaurant to close its doors in April
BAY VIEW, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A popular Bay View restaurant is closing its doors permanently after nine years. In a social media post Sunday, Lazy Susan announced the restaurant will hold its final dinner service in April. The restaurant cited the "lasting effects of the pandemic combined with economic...
Winter weather advisory issued Wednesday morning for ice
Freezing rain and a layer of ice will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Some light precipitation including snow, ice and rain has been moving through southeast Wisconsin since 1 AM early Wednesday morning. As temperatures have cooled, especially north of I-94, a layer of ice and slick spots have started to form. A winter weather advisory has been issued for many of our central and northern counties including Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties until 9 AM.
Woman found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline identified 25 years later
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Officials have made an advancement in a 25-year-old cold case. In October of 1997, a Chicago woman was reported missing. She was last seen in St. Francis, Wisconsin. Several weeks later, a body was found by Michigan officials on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Local children's museum offers preview of its 2023 exhibits
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum with planned activities for the new year that will continue its mission to inspire children through hands-on learning experiences. Bill Pariso, Vice President of Education at the museum and Reid Sancken, an educator at the museum joined us on Tuesday, Jan....
The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee
The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
‘Kenosha Eats’ has been a weekly treat
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Riki Tagliapietra claims he is not a writer. “Kenosha Eats” says...
Milwaukee-area firefighter featured on cover of national calendar
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Firefighters from across the nation, including one from the Milwaukee area, are being honored by the American Lung Association with the distinction of being featured on the ALA's 2023 Fight For Air Climb Firefighter Calendar. Chuck Roberts, a retired firefighter from the Eagle Fire Department is...
Harley-Davidson announces plans for public park at Juneau Avenue campus headquarters
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community, in addition to attracting people to Milwaukee's near west side. Heatherwick Studio is overseeing the creative...
Monster Jam headed to Fiserv Forum for 3 family-friendly events
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular motorsports and entertainment experience is set to be hosted at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Monster Jam is known for 12,000-pound monster trucks tearing up the dirt in a variety of competitions based on speed and skill. From monster trucks doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, Monster Jam aims to showcase huge vehicles doing some extraordinary things.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
Madison-based doctor helps open abortion clinic in Rockford, Illinois
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Two caregivers on each side of the Wisconsin-Illinois border are coming out of retirement to help women in need of abortion services. They opened a clinic in Rockford just last week and now we're getting to meet them. Leaders at the Rock Planning Clinic say now...
5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About
EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
Gov. Evers visits small businesses in Watertown, discusses TikTok ban
WATERTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a trip to Watertown Tuesday, Jan. 10 to meet with small businesses. One of the shops, Pine Hill Farm: Natural Wellness Collective & Market, is a recipient of the Main Street Bounceback Grant Program which provides funding to businesses for leases, mortgages and other operational expenses.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
