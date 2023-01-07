Read full article on original website
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $1.45 million of Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange pops 25% in the past five days
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 33,756 shares of crypto exchange Coinbase. COIN is up nearly 25% in the past five days following company-wide layoffs. The famed money manager's ARKK ETF is down 65% in the past year. Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is on a Coinbase buying spree, scooping up...
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
zycrypto.com
Solana, Cardano Eye Explosion To New Highs, Bitcoin Recaptures $17k As Exchange Signals Tilt Bullish
Bitcoin bulls managed to shake off December’s dust, decisively pushing past $17,000 for the first time in over three weeks. The world’s most traded cryptocurrency was trading at $17,348, up over 2.41% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum led in gains surging by over 4.55% in the same...
CoinDesk
Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
coinjournal.net
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
CoinTelegraph
Metacade presale passes $2 million – Only $690k remaining before it sells out
London, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2023 – Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchanges need to start giving customers their keys
The business model that cryptocurrency exchanges currently use relies on ignorance and fear. It relies on their customers not knowing much about decentralized finance (DeFi) and their fear of what could happen if they get things wrong with their crypto investments. Cryptocurrencies seem like an obscure and risky investment to...
