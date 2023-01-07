ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
makeuseof.com

What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
CoinDesk

Now I Know the Cryptocurrency Industry Is Here to Stay

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. As a long-time crypto skeptic, it may seem odd that I am helping organize a digital assets conference at Duke University on Jan. 20-21. After all, I once wrote a Wall Street Journalop-ed calling for a cryptocurrency ban. While I continue to believe that unbacked cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, provide no economic utility and impose societal costs that vastly outweigh the benefits, I also recognize that the broader digital asset industry is not going away.
AUSTIN, TX
coinjournal.net

Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets

Crypto volatility has come down and extreme on-chain activity subsided in period of relative calm. Several concerning developments around Genesis, Gemini and DCG are still ongoing, however. Volatility could also spark up once the US inflation data is revealed this week. Period is reminiscent of the low drama environment pre-FTX...
CoinTelegraph

Metacade presale passes $2 million – Only $690k remaining before it sells out

London, United Kingdom, Jan. 10, 2023 – Metacade has exceeded expectations as investors flocked to its presale to purchase MCADE tokens, raising over $2 million for the GameFi project. The beta stage of the presale saw $1 million pour in over a matter of weeks and momentum has continued...
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchanges need to start giving customers their keys

The business model that cryptocurrency exchanges currently use relies on ignorance and fear. It relies on their customers not knowing much about decentralized finance (DeFi) and their fear of what could happen if they get things wrong with their crypto investments. Cryptocurrencies seem like an obscure and risky investment to...

