4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Family of business owner shot outside tattoo studio say he was a hero on the day he was killed
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Brian Wilson was the love of his wife Jennifer's life. "He was her rock," said Jennifer Wilson's sister, Michelle Davis. "They were perfect for each other. She finally found her true love." Brian Wilson was also a family man. He and his wife have five...
WLWT 5
Major police and fire crew presence reported on Parkland Avenue in Sayler Park
CINCINNATI — Police and fire crews are reportedly on scene in the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue in Sayler Park.
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
Fox 19
Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported building struck by a vehicle on Vine Street in Avondale.
WLWT 5
Classmates mourn Brown County student who died after suffering cardiac arrest
MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — There is shock and sadness in Brown County after a high school student died of cardiac arrest Monday. Seventeen-year-old Blaze Jacobs was remembered by friends today as someone whose energy and spirit inspired others. At the start of Monday's school day, he went into cardiac...
Fox 19
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: Man killed local tattoo artist because he 'disrespected him'
AMELIA, Ohio — A Batavia Township man accused of murdering a local tattoo artist was arraigned in court Monday morning on aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges. Michael Guilfoyle, 33, is accused of shooting and killing Brian Wilson, 42, Sunday morning outside Wilson's tattoo ship, Stay Gold Tattoo, on East Ohio Pike.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton
TRENTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Villa Court in Trenton.
Fox 19
Sleeping resident shot overnight by someone firing into Cincinnati apartments, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Someone fired into an Mt. Auburn apartment building and shot a 35-year-old man as he slept overnight, according to Cincinnati police. It happened in the 2400 block of Paris Street around 11:45 p.m. Monday, police say. One of the rounds struck the victim in his left buttock,...
Fox 19
Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a crash on I-71S at the Martin Luther King exit
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a crash on I-71 south at the Martin Luther King exit, the right lane and berm are blocked. Use caution in this area.
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Kipling Avenue in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Bethany Road in Mason.
WLWT 5
Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington.
