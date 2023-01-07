ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malinta, OH

Electric cooperative scholarships available

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
PAULDING, BRYAN, & MALINTA, OH — North Western Electric Cooperative, Tricounty Rural Electric Cooperative and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative are now accepting applications for more than $15,400 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to Washington, D.C. as part of the annual Rural Electric Youth Tour.

Since 1954, Ohio’s electric cooperatives have been helping graduating seniors continue their education through the Children of Members Scholarship Program. Each cooperative awards scholarships on a local level and will select one representative to compete for additional scholarship money from the statewide association, Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives, in Columbus. Tricounty REC will distribute $3,000 in scholarships; applications are due Feb. 1, 2023. PPEC is awarding $5,400 in scholarships; applications are due Feb. 10, 2023. NWEC is giving out $7,000 in scholarships; applications are due Feb. 17, 2023.

Applications for Youth Tour are open to both high school sophomores and juniors for Ohio students (only juniors for PPEC’s Indiana students). Applications are due January 17 for NWEC and March 1 for PPEC and Tricounty REC.

For applications, see your local high school guidance counselor, call or stop by your respective electric cooperative, or visit www.nwec.com, www.ppec.coop or www.tricountyelectriccoop.coop.

