Read full article on original website
Related
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
elpasomatters.org
El Paso leaders call for immigration reform during visit from US senators
The day after President Joe Biden visited the border, U.S. senators visiting El Paso listened to local leaders propose ways to alleviate the migrant situation – from providing transportation to major airport hubs to allowing the city to shelter undocumented migrants. While the senators didn’t share their thoughts on...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Comments / 0