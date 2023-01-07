Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
Warzone 2 expert’s Lachmann 556 loadout brings iconic Grau to Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 veteran Metaphor has unveiled a new Lachmann 556 build which he claims comes close to replicating the feel of the iconic Warzone 1’s Grau assault rifle. With the release of Warzone 2, many Warzone 1 weapons didn’t transition over in the process. One of these was the Grau rifle, which dominated the WZ1 meta from the day it was added to the game. However, thanks to the intricate class customization in Warzone 2, content creators and fans are able to replicate the feel of these old classic guns.
Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns
A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience. Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely. Leaning on the...
Overwatch 2 community in total disarray as Ramattra skin gives hero shiny toenails
A recent tweet from the Overwatch 2 team is going viral after the account posted an image of Ramattra’s new Poseidon skin, including a close-up of the character’s feet. The newest event in Overwatch 2 – Battle for Olympus – is all about the Greek gods. With new skins based on some of the most iconic figures in ancient Mythology. The Battle for Olympus in-game event introduces new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.
Apex Legends secretly nerfs Horizon’s Gravity Lift
Popular legend Horizon appears to have received an under-the-radar nerf in Apex Legends, with players realizing her Gravity Lift Tactical is far from as strong as it was before the Spellbound event update. The Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event dropped in-game on January 10. Among other things, it brought Seer’s...
Neuro-sama: Who is the AI-trained VTuber blowing up on Twitch?
Neuro-sama is an AI VTuber that uses various algorithms and programs to create a semi-lifelike streamer who is always learning. AI, or artificial intelligence, has come a long way since its original conception. While a majority of AI is still in its infancy, many uses are more akin to machine learning than actual intelligence.
Fortnite temporarily disables divisive Shockwave Hammer
Epic Games has temporarily removed the Shockwave Hammer, a divisive weapon that launched alongside Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The Shockwave Hammer counted among the many new additions to the battle royale’s fourth chapter. For some, it quickly became a fan favorite, too, thanks in large part to its two firing options.
Apex Legends Celestial Collection Event leaked: Caustic, Octane & Pathfinder skins
Apex Legends’ upcoming Celestial Collection Event has been leaked and it’s set to introduce the new Date Night LTM, an array of fresh cosmetics, and a reactive Peacekeeper skin. The Spellbound Collection Event is live in Apex Legends and the update added Seer’s Heirloom, private matches, and brought...
Warzone 2 expert unveils rifle loadout that is better than meta RPK
Warzone 2 guru IceManIsaac has discovered a Battle Rifle loadout that’s “significantly better” than the meta RPK on Al Mazrah. Since the release of Warzone 2, the RPK has become immensely popular with a staggering 20.9% overall pick rate according to WZRanked. The LMG’s lethal firepower, huge...
New League of Legends champion Milio, an enchanter support, revealed
Milio, a new enchanter support, is coming to League of Legends in Season 13 with Riot revealing the first details of the Ixtal champion at season start. Here’s what you need to know. League of Legends Season 13 is kicking off with a bang, with Riot sharing details on...
Riot rethinking League of Legends’ lore direction after Arcane, Ruination book
League of Legends’ lore has taken a big turn since 2020. With Arcane taking screens by storm and the Ruination novel capturing readers globally, Riot are rethinking how Runeterra’s stories will be told with wider entertainment in the future. League of Legends is going mainstream in some sense....
How to fix Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2 players are running into the ‘Travis-Rilea’ error when attempting to log into the game, preventing them from playing matches. Here’s how fix the Travis-Rilea error in Modern Warfare 2. Millions of players have dropped into Modern Warfare 2 since it arrived in October 2022,...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player misses potential Shiny and demands more storage
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player is demanding expanded Pokemon storage after a potential Shiny was sent to the Academy without warning. There are over 1,000 Pokemon in existence, with only a little over 400 making into Scarlet & Violet. However, the build potential is limitless if you consider the different movesets, Tera-typings, abilities, and natures.
Zekrom weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Zekrom is returning to 5-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together details of its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it. As part of the Twinkling Fantasy event, the Unova region’s Dragon/Electric-type Zekrom is making an appearance in 5-Star Raids along with its signature Charged Move Fusion Bolt for the first time ever.
Apex Legends dev responds to complaints over “boring” Ranked split in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has responded to complaints about the “beyond boring” 76-day Ranked split and confirmed it won’t be this long again. While a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking down opponents in pubs, others want to compete in a more high-stakes environment. Well,...
Megalodon launches gaming keyboard that looks like a Nintendo Switch
Keyboard manufacturer Megalodon has a few products with cheeky inspirations from Nintendo, but the latest literally looks like a Switch. Custom keyboards and macro pads are all the rage these days. Interest has flown from just getting something great to type on, to now devices have more. Megalodon is a company that has seen that opportunity and flown with it.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fan animation proves Clodsire’s tiny fins are perfect
A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player has created an adorable fan animation highlighting one of the unsung heroes of the Paldea region – Clodsire. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have a variety of new species to choose from when exploring Gen 9’s Paldea region. Like every new generation, the expanded entries to the National Pokedex come with some brilliant wins and some less-exciting oddities. However, Scarlet & Violet have offered a solid range of new companions that have players excited.
Apex Legends leaks unveil new ‘Date Night’ LTM coming soon
Fresh Apex Legends leaks have shed light on another new limited-time-mode (LTM), reportedly entitled ‘Date Night Duos’ and dropping just ahead of Season 16. LTMs have long been an integral part of Apex Legends’ multiplayer. Respawn uses them to shake up core aspects of the battle royale, letting players enjoy the 2019 title’s engine and mechanics outside of the typical BR modes.
Best Pokemon for Cinderace Tera Raids in Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Seven-Star Cinderace Tera Raids return this weekend, January 13 – 15, and here are the best counters you need to build to take on this Fighting-type fire bunny. Cinderace is a favored starter for many who traveled through the Galar region. As such, this...
Apex Legends Predator players caught red-handed 6-man teaming in Ranked
A set of Apex Legends Predator and Masters players have been exposed 6-man teaming in Ranked to unfairly gain RP. If you want to up the stakes in your Apex Legends matches, queueing for Ranked is the best option as it allows you to rise up through the tiers and test your skills against opponents of a similar level.
