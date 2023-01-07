Read full article on original website
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
