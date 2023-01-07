Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse shares secret items she hides behind her desk during live show
Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse has revealed she keeps a spare pair of clothes behind her desk to keep comfortable while filming. Asked by OK! if she brings any comforts on set, Mabuse revealed that she always has a pair of warm clothes on hand. "I have a heater, a hot water bottle and I don’t wear my shoes," she said.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Emma Corrin suffered painkiller-induced bee hallucinations on set of new show
The Crown star Emma Corrin has revealed they suffered hallucinations on the set of their new show. The actor, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season of the Netflix show, is due to star in Retreat, a murder-mystery series from the creators of The OA. Speaking to Vogue, Corrin...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
digitalspy.com
Interview with a Vampire and Mayfair Witches have futures revealed
AMC has teased a potential crossover between Interview With A Vampire and Mayfair Witches. The network's Anne Rice universe is currently in full swing, after both shows launched in the last few months. Mayfair Witches, which began last Sunday (January 8) stars White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan...
digitalspy.com
The OC's Mischa Barton reveals one request she made when filming tragic death scene
Mischa Barton has responded to her famous exit scenes from The OC, the most mid-Noughties of all the mid-Noughties teen dramas. The actress, who played Marissa Cooper on the show until the season 3 finale, joined her co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melissa Clarke for their podcast series Welcome to The OC, Bitches to relive her character's final moments.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden to guess Mack and Chloe's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs tense scenes for Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris next week as Sarah Sugden realises what they're both hiding. Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby after a one-night stand last year, but they've both agreed that it's best to keep quiet about their secret. Upcoming scenes...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher left devastated in row with Gabby Thomas
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher gets upset next week as Gabby Thomas takes a petty argument too far. Dawn is mortified when Gabby makes a spiteful remark in front of her son Lucas and foster daughter Clemmie, leaving the youngsters stunned. Viewers know that Dawn and Gabby have a...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
digitalspy.com
Twilight star Nikki Reed and Vampire Diaries actor Ian Somerhalder announce pregnancy news
Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed are expecting their second child together. The sweet announcement was made on the couple's Instagram pages, with them both sharing a picture of the Twilight actress showing off her growing bump while cradling daughter Bodhi in their arms. The Vampire Diaries actor captioned...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard reveals shooting aftermath in Eric story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard has promised major repercussions from Tuesday's hour-long special, which sees Eric Foster's storyline come to a head. The actor's character Tony Hutchinson is about to have his entire world turned upside-down, as his brother Eric goes on the attack on the day of a family funeral.
digitalspy.com
Rooney Mara reveals the film that nearly made her quit acting
Rooney Mara has been receiving acclaim for her recent projects Nightmare Alley and Women Talking, which followed a bit of a break. The actress is quite selective about which roles she takes on nowadays, but it was actually an experience she had over a decade ago that caused her to examine her relationship with acting, and even consider quitting.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away airs newcomer Mali Hudson's first scenes as his connection to Dean is revealed
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has introduced newcomer Mali Hudson in the show's latest Australian episode. Last month, the long-running soap announced that Kyle Shilling had joined the cast in the role of Mali, who'd have...
digitalspy.com
Homeland star Claire Danes expecting third child with husband Hugh Dancy
Claire Danes and her husband Hugh Dancy have confirmed that they are expecting their third child together. A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People, although information about how far along Danes is and whether they are expecting a boy or a girl have been kept private for now.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Remi Carter left devastated in kidnap storyline
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away's Remi Carter has started to doubt his relationship with Bree Cameron, as the show's sinister kidnap storyline continues. Last year, the show's Australian episodes saw Remi enter into a relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
