16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
2urbangirls.com
Driver flees scene after deadly South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – A teen has died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in the South Los Angeles area. Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The SUV had four people inside — a...
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 13, Dies After SLA Hit-and-Run That Also Critically Hurt Family
A 13-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run driver plowed into the vehicle carrying the teen, two siblings and their mother in South Los Angeles, police said Tuesday. The crash in the area of Main Street and 11th Place happened Monday, when a man in a speeding Mercedes sedan barreled into the SUV the four family members were riding in. The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday that the 13-year-old was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Police sought the public’s help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach. Jaevion Tasby, 30, of Long Beach, was shot at about 9:55 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Coroner IDs man shot and killed by officers in South LA
Officials Sunday released the name of a 35-year-old man who allegedly was armed with a sharp metal pole when he was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.The man was identified as Oscar Leon Sanchez of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.Police were called to the 2700 block of Central Avenue, near 28th Street between Adams and Jefferson boulevards, at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday regarding a suspect armed with a deadly weapon, according to an LAPD bulletin.Officers said they encountered a man armed with a sharp metal object about a foot in length. Officers told the suspect to drop the metal object several times and after he refused and approached them the officers opened fire, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD.Sanchez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday.No officers were injured during the shooting.The LAPD said it will release a Critical Incident Community Briefing about the shooting within 45 days.
LASD, Azusa PD investigate death of man in Duarte
A man was found dead Tuesday in Duarte, but few details were released about the death. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3200 block of Hacienda Drive around 10 a.m. Although the man was found in Duarte, sheriff’s officials said...
18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition in South L.A. hit-run crash
Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one...
foxla.com
19-year-old arrested for allegedly trying to meet child in Seal Beach: Police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A 19-year-old was arrested in Seal Beach after he allegedly sent harmful material to a child and tried to meet up with the minor for "sexual purposes," according to police. The suspect, Thomas Anthony Esparza of Anaheim Hills, is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online...
yovenice.com
Cousin of BLM Co-Founder Dies After Being Tased by LAPD in Venice
Keenan Anderson dies after being tased by LAPD officers on January 3 following traffic collision. Keenan Anderson – the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors – died last week after he was tasered by police and went into cardiac arrest in their custody. According to...
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect Sought
Police sought the public's help Monday to find the gunman who killed a man in Long Beach.
KTLA.com
Pasadena police investigating shooting; 1 victim taken to hospital
Police in Pasadena were investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident, according to police, occurred just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-fatal gunshot...
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Sunday evening in a Pasadena shooting. Officers went to Peoria Street and Fair Oaks Avenue about 8:50 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, said Pasadena police Lt. Chris Sharma. Arriving officers found the wounded man conscious and breathing, suffering from a non-life-threatening...
LAPD Responds to Shooting with Hostage, Later Confirmed as ‘Swatting’ Call
Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, CA: A 911 call was placed Sunday night that prompted a strong response from the Los Angeles Police Department but was later confirmed to be a “Swatting” call. Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Division officers responded to the 900 block of North Croft Avenue...
Santa Monica Mirror
Convict Arrested in Santa Monica After Passing Out at Wheel of Car
A convicted felon was arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend after passing out at his wheel under the influence of methamphetamine with a loaded handgun in the vehicle. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Sunday around 10 p.m. officers observed a man passed out at his wheel in a car with the engine running and blocking the street at 5th Street and Wilshire Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of murder
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 33-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the December death of another Long Beach man, police said Tuesday. The Long Beach Police Department said detectives from the Special Investigations Division, along with Coordinated Response Team officers, arrested Seth Gomes on Monday in the death of 30-year-old Kevin Magana.
Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
foxla.com
Man arrested for allegedly molesting 3 children in Buena Park Walmart
BUENA PARK, Calif. - A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting children at the Buena Park Mall the day after Christmas, according to officials. Buena Park Police responded to the Walmart at the mall on Dec. 26, to reports of someone molesting children. When they arrived, police arrested 37-year-old Adam Reeves on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and annoying and molesting minors.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police investigating murder in 5500 block of Long Beach Boulevard
On January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers responded to the 5500 of Long Beach Boulevard regarding a hit shooting, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult on the ground near a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department were on scene treating the victim when officers arrived. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and Fire Department personnel determined the victim deceased at the scene.
