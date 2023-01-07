After some time away from the team toward the end of the 2022 season, T.J. Finley is back with the program. Following some speculation on his future at Auburn when he didn't participate in the team's last four games after Bryan Harsin was fired, the rising senior quarterback is back with the Tigers and was present at the team's first meeting of the semester Tuesday inside the new football facility. Finley is enrolled at Auburn for the spring semester and, according to a source close to the situation, plans to participate in winter workouts and spring practices. He's set to graduate after this semester.

