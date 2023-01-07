Construction could start this year on upscale, waterfront hotel on Lake Norman

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A local real estate developer’s plan to bring an upscale hotel to the shores of Lake Norman appears to be moving forward, several years — and revisions — after it was first envisioned.

Brett Krueger told The Charlotte Observer that the $250 million project, called Sunset Cove, could break ground as soon as the second quarter of this year. The project is expected to include a luxury, boutique hotel with about 30 rooms, a restaurant and possibly a spa, as well as hundreds of condominiums.

The latest iteration of Sunset Cove is a scaled-down version of Krueger’s early plans, which he detailed to CBJ in the fall of 2019.

