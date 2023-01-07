Read full article on original website
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
Construction reducing business for some in downtown Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The construction in Walla Walla's downtown area has closed some roads since the end of April 2022. "The construction... If you survive this and COVID and everything else that's hit over the last couple years… I think if you can get through it all, you're going to be okay," Scott Holgate, owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet said.
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Morning news and weather update January 11: Pasco man charged with murder, FAA back online and mild temps and rain on the way
A Pasco man has been charged with murder in the November death of Breanna Gooldy. The FAA is back online after grounding all flights earlier in the morning. Temperatures should be around 40 with rain possible.
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Richland Police remind people to drive safe during wetter months
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are reminding drivers to stay safe during the when driving in colder temperatures. RPD shared on Facebook a photo of a red truck off the roadway in Richland saying wet roads can be slick, even when there's no ice. Officers say the car when...
Port of Pasco one of six sites awarded grants by WA Department of Commerce
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded six projects with a $416,000 grant to expand industrial sites and incentivize private investment in the state, including the Tri-Cities Airport. The grants are through the Building Economic Strength Through Manufacturing (BEST) Act, which was passed in the Washington Legislature in 2021 to add 300,000 manufacturing jobs in ten years.
Avoid Dollar General in Umatilla after car crashes into building
UMATILLA, Ore. - UPDATE. 1-10-23 Umatilla Police and other responding agencies arrived at the call of a truck crashing into the Dollar General store around 6:50 p.m. on January 9. Once on scene emergency crews found extensive damage to the front entrance of the store and the pickup truck with...
Morning News and Weather Update January 9: Stolen artifacts recovered in Franklin County, 14-year-old arrested for assault in Kennewick and Monday should be a rainy day
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested in Kennewick on suspicion of several charges, including assault and possession of a stolen car. Five stolen cars, tools and construction equipment, and an artifact and fossil collection were recovered in Franklin County and it should be a rainy day.
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
Four people in custody after two drive-by shooting in Pasco
Four people are now in police custody after two drive-by shooting just weeks apart. Roberto Anthony Segura from Pasco was killed on August 8th and Christian Uribe was left paralyzed from the chest down. Briana Chavez has the details.
Hermiston housing market continues to grow
HERMISTON, Ore.- The City of Hermiston continues to grow. The Hermiston Building Department approved 210 new housing units in 2022, the most in the city since 2006. While the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Oregon’s population declined by 16,000 people between 2021 and 2022, Hermiston added 277 residents in that time.
14-year-old in KPD custody after assaulting a woman and stealing a car near Clover Island
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 14-year-old is now in police custody after Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the Clover Island area. According to KPD, a 24-year-old woman was held against her will by the man while in a stolen white Range Rover. Officers realized the Range Rover had been reported stolen out of Kennewick on January 5 and managed to escape officers.
22 guns seized after assault in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies working with Detectives seized guns and drugs and recovered a stolen car at a home on January 8. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) a felony assault happened at the home where 22 illegally owned guns were seized, along with a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.
Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness
RICHLAND, Wash. - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's...
Think big space opens
Umatilla High School opened a Think Big space for its robotics team. The space was created in partnership with Amazon Web Services to increase interest in STEAM.
BFT holding art contest
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Ben-Franklin Transit is calling all artists in grades 6 through 12 to enter an art contest. Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, by mail and in-person for the contest. The theme is "The Art of Connection." The winning selection of art will be featured on a BFT bus or bus shelter.
