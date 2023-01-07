Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
ksal.com
Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina
A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Main entrance at courthouse closed as part of construction
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Access to the main entrance of the Reno County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 11 and 13 because of construction. Please use the Law Enforcement Center's entrance to gain access to the courthouse on those two days this week.
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
KWCH.com
Wichita woman lending a helping hand after car crashes through neighbors’ home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Libby Hammann said her neighborhood is devastated after a car crashed into a home on their block. Now, Libby is stepping up to help the family impacted. Wichita Police said the crash happened Saturday in the 1400 block of S. Martinson. “Dire needs for financial assistance...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
Two arrested after man, 43, dies in shooting in north Wichita, police say
Police say the shooting may have been sparked by a drug debt.
5 alpacas missing after several others shot in Kansas
Five alpacas are missing after several others were shot in northern Peabody on Sunday night.
kfdi.com
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
Missing man identified as body found in Hutchinson
The Reno County Sheriff's Office has identified the body that was found in western Hutchinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, as Leonard Anthony Williams, who was previously reported missing.
Northwest Wichita garage damaged in fire
The Wichita Fire Department battled a fire in northwest Wichita early Sunday night.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Police, Fire Departments to Play in Benefit Basketball Game for Reno County BBBS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged The Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit Basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. The fundraising game will take place on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 p.m., at the...
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Harvey County Sheriff’s Office looked for owner of cows ‘trying to hitch a ride on the Interstate’
The Harvey County Sheriff's Office has found the owner of two cows they said were "trying to hitch a ride on the Interstate."
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident
A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct
A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
Butler County mother of murdered infant speaks out following killer’s conviction
Almost two years after the murder of an El Dorado infant, his father, 24-year-old Kaleb Hogan, was convicted last week of first-degree murder and child abuse. The child's mother says justice has been served, but no sentence will ever be enough.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0