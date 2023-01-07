ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Wichita woman injured after car crashes into bridge wall north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after she was injured when her car hit a bridge wall on Highway 75 north of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of NW 46th St. and southbound Highway 75 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

Two Hurt in Crash Near Salina

A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Salina sent two people to the hospital. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was on Halstead Road at the intersection with K 140 Highway stopped at a stop sign. The truck pulled onto K 140 Highway into the path of a 2007 Mustang and was hit.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Wrecked car ends up on no-parking sign; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested Monday morning after a car he was driving crashed and came to rest on a no-parking sign. At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Oakdale Park for the report of a fight. When they arrived in the area, they found a single-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Kenwood Park Drive and YMCA Drive, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 11

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, September Odessa Simplicity; 22; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Violation of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD looking for runaway teen

Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Man arrested in connection to downtown knife incident

A man has been arrested in connection to two alleged incidents including one in which a knife was pointed at a teen in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old Salina boy reported on Wednesday that he was putting his bicycle in his pickup in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street when a Black man with a knife approached him and demanded cigarettes. The teen told the man that he didn't have any cigarettes and asked the man not to hurt him. When the incident was reported to local media last week, the victim's age was not included.
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Police officer cleared of disorderly conduct

A Wichita Police officer has been found not guilty in an incident that occurred in 2021. A Sedgwick County jury today found Andrew Barnett not guilty of one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Wichita Airport police investigated an incident reported while Barnett was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport. Prosecutors...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy