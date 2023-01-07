23 MMA prospects to watch in 2023

Despite the UFC’s reach and schedule feeling somewhat suffocating at times, there’s a ton of worthwhile talent that resides just outside of the umbrella of the world’s leader when it comes to MMA.

In fact, between the constant growth of the sport to the UFC’s semi-recent business trends and how it affects their talent cultivation, one could argue that life outside the octagon has never been richer.

With that in mind, I decided to go down the proverbial rabbit hole in order to compile a list of solid prospects that are either set to make big splashes or worth keeping an eye on given their potential.

Lists like these are already an impossible ask in regard to including or satisfying everyone, so I elected not to rank my selections. That said, I’m quite excited to share my findings with you all.

So, without further ado …

Islam Omarov

Record: 12-0

Age: 25

Division: Featherweight

Coming in as one of my favorite finds (thanks in part to fellow MMA analyst Ryan Wagner) is Islam Omarov.

Omarov is essentially a Russian prospect who can pretty much do it all.

On the feet, Omarov shows excellent instincts and some crafty boxing looks – all while seamlessly mixing kicks into his assaults. In fact, the 25-year-old is fairly seamless when transitioning through practically all phases of the game.

Whether he’s hitting Tony Ferguson-like granby rolls or working off of kimura traps, Omarov keeps a ton of options at play and seldom seems at a loss for answers.

I’m not sure what’s next for this featherweight, but Omarov is a Russian whom I really hope makes it to a North American stage in the near future.

Khusein Shaikhaev

Record: 12-0

Age: 25

Division: Bantamweight

You may see a decent amount of fighters from Khusein Shaikhaev’s part of the world on this list, but few are as dedicated to their approach as this prospect.

A grapple-first fighter, Shaikhaev is relentless when it comes to his suffocating brand of grappling. The Russian fighter works diligently along the fence for takedowns, demonstrating solid legwork and passing once the action hits the mat.

Not only can Shaikhaev float and scramble like second nature, but the 25-year-old is good about staying active with ground strikes to ensure that he’s scoring. Shaikhaev also has some decent stance-switching striking, working particularly well from his left side.

Bantamweight may be populated by a lot of fun strikers, but wrestlers like Shaikhaev still have an important place in the division.

Cobey Fehr

Record: 2-0

Age: 28

Division: Flyweight

Speaking of wrestlers, you know I had to get some American representation on this list.

If you ask anyone at Xtreme Couture MMA in Las Vegas about up-and-coming prospects, Cobey Fehr is usually the first name that will come out of people’s mouths – and for good reason.

A talented Division II All-American wrestler with a deceptive resume (coming up short to names like Dean Heil and Mo Miller), Fehr has the drive and base of skills needed for success in this sport. Fehr also has a unique mental attitude that – combined with his strength and athleticism – makes him much more than just a wrestler who can scramble.

The Notre Dame College alum appears to be working diligently on his striking (even has an amateur boxing bout to his name), but Fehr ultimately makes his money on the floor.

Despite fighting a majority of his matches at bantamweight, Fehr will be campaigning at flyweight – a division where the prospect of a dominant wrestler is always interesting

George Hardwick

Record: 11-1

Age: 26

Division: Lightweight

Although it admittedly feels like cheating by including Cage Warriors champions on this list (as the organization offers quality talent and a proven fast track to the UFC), I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention George Hardwick.

Impressive standings aside, Hardwick is a fighter who I’ll happily make room to write about given his fun style.

Whether we’re talking about his fan-friendly pressure and aggression or the fact that he relentlessly attacks the legs and body (something I’m a big proponent of), Hardwick is a definite crowd-pleaser.

I’d still like to see Hardwick against higher-level wrestlers, but the English fighter demonstrates solid anti-grappling skills with a killer front choke to boot. Do not be surprised to see the UFC sign this young man sooner than later.

Kim So Yul

Record: 6-1

Age: 25

Division: Strawweight

When looking through Asian prospects Korea’s Kim So Yul definitely caught my eye.

Kim, who is also 6-1 in kickboxing, is a heavy-handed striker who packs a punch for her size (she’s small enough to compete at atomweight but her most recent victory comes at flyweight).

Kim’s aggression can make her technique come off as wild and loopy at times, but the strawweight does a decent job at getting her head offline and is incredibly accurate. The Korean fighter also shows good counter-grappling but is more than competent enough to initiate scrambles and hit submissions of her own.

I don’t know where Kim ends up next, but I just hope that she eventually makes her way to the UFC (as Kim versus a fellow action fighter like Yazmin Jauregui would be bulletproof matchmaking).

Abdoul Abdouraguimov

Record: 15-1

Age: 27

Division: Welterweight

Abdoul Abdouraguimov, otherwise known as “Lazy King,” is easily one of my favorite selections on this list from a stylistic perspective.

Despite currently campaigning for his second promotional title with Ares FC up at 185 pounds, Abdouraguimov is not the biggest welterweight out there. That said, the Russian-born fighter has a slew of technical skills that keep him flowing ahead of his opposition.

With wrestling clearly being his base martial art, Abdoulraguimov always keeps solid level changes and chaining attacks in his back pocket.

However, unlike a lot of wrestlers, Abdoulraguimov transitions incredibly well to and from leglocks when scrambling. And whether he’s hitting inverted triangles or D’arces, the man seems to have a knack for head-and-arm chokes.

Ramazan Kuramagomedov

Record: 10-0

Age: 26

Division: Welterweight

Even though a lot of people in the know are already familiar with Ramazan Kuramagomedov, I figured I’d include him here in case he finally has the breakout year that many have been calling for.

Kuramagomedov had an entertaining fight with Jordan Williams on Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2019, but that was one of the stingier seasons when it came to contracts as the Russian was snubbed from his UFC shot. Since then, Kuramagomedov has reeled off four more wins – three of which come by submission.

Though consistency has been a bit of an issue for Kuramagomedov in multiple facets, the 26-year-old ultimately has the skills in every area to succeed regardless of where he ends up this year. I just hope he’s more active.

Matheus Camilo

Record: 3-2

Age: 22

Division: Featherweight

Bringing some Brazilian flavor to this list is Matheus Camilo.

Camilo’s record is a bit deceiving (as it’s important to remember his age), but there are many in the know who are incredibly high on this young man’s prospects.

In fact, all you have to do is look at the tape to see an action fighter with skills beyond his years. Training at Nova Uniao before making the jump over to Xtreme Couture MMA, Camilo demonstrates a fully equipped muay Thai arsenal.

Camilo can attack all three levels from either stance, flowing his offense smoothly to and from collar ties. The 22-year-old also has incredibly heavy hands and isn’t afraid to punctuate his presence to the body.

Although Camilo has had some slip-ups on the mat, he seems to be improving his wrestling and submission grappling stateside, showing an ability to hit back-takes and secure cross-wrists when necessary. Currently, Camilo is scheduled to face Jake Heffernan at Fury FC 74.

Makoto Shinryu

Record: 15-1-1

Age: 22

Division: Flyweight

Coming in as a highly-touted Asian prospect is Japan’s Makoto Shinryu.

Shinryu is the DEEP flyweight champion who recently won the vacant CFFC title at 125 pounds. The 22-year-old is a good scrambler with strong hips and a dangerous feel for front chokes, but his striking is what is really starting to stand out.

A southpaw with a solid feel for range, Shinryu packs all the classic weapons that his stance offers, including a sneaky switch kick to boot. The Japanese talent also does a decent Dustin Poirier impression whenever shifting to orthodox in order to land a big right hand.

I’m not sure what’s next for Shinryu, but I have a feeling that the flyweight is destined for some big stages.

Paul Hughes

Record: 9-1

Age: 25

Division: Featherweight

Again, despite feeling a bit obvious by including Cage Warriors champions, I felt compelled to highlight the skills of Paul Hughes.

The Fight Academy Ireland product recently avenged his lone pro loss to Jordan Vucenic, utilizing a host of technical, well-rounded skills.

Moreover, Hughes demonstrates a level of composure that – coupled with said technical savvy – really makes him stand out. The Australian-born fighter does everything with care, all while keeping a natural flow to his strikes (as he has a really sneaky switch kick off of his lead side).

Whether he’s putting combinations together off of pressure or is being forced to fight off the counter, Hughes seems perfectly happy operating out of whatever position the fight brings. 145 pounds is a hard place to live in this sport, but I look forward to seeing Hughes continue to climb the ladder.

Arisa Matsuda

Record: 2-0

Age: 28

Division: Strawweight

Another Asian prospect I stumbled upon (thanks in large part to Twitter accounts like @SurfingMoonWolf) is Arisa Matsuda.

Matsuda’s age and record may not jump off the page, but the potential was there when going back to look at her tape.

Unlike a lot of women from her region, size and athleticism seem to be a solid strong points for Matsuda (who apparently comes from an athletics/baseball background). More importantly, Matsuda seems to have a natural feel for fighting, showing smart instincts and an ability to pick up skills quickly.

Whether Matsuda is limp legging out of a single or looking to land her heavy hands off the counter, there’s a lot to like despite her limited sample size. I hope to see much more of Matsuda in 2023.

Timur Khizriev

Record: 12-0

Age: 27

Division: Featherweight

Adding to the already-insane talent pool at 145 pounds is Timur Khizriev.

Khizriev is a fighter that many are high on, as he can do a bit of everything. The 27-year-old Russian carries all the grappling competencies you’d expect from bodylock positions, and knows how to make life miserable along the cage if you let him.

That said, Khizriev is a bit too content to let things play out organically for my liking (unlike the previously-mentioned Shaikhaev, who likes to force his terms on foes).

In Khizriev’s defense, he has a much more fleshed-out striking game than Shaikhaev, showing an ability to jab well from both stances and play off of level changes by mixing knees into the equation. Khizriev is coming off of a big win in Bellator over Daniel Weichel, so I hope to see him parlay that momentum into both more development and opportunities

Nick Piccininni

Record: 4-0

Age: 26

Division: Flyweight

With American wrestlers being perennial prospects in MMA, it should surprise no one to see Nick Piccininni on this list.

An NCAA Division I All-American from OSU who won Big 12 titles at 125lbs., Piccininni brings a lot of accolades to the table. More important, though, is an ability to fight – which Piccininni thankfully has.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy looks to have some serviceable striking, showing little issue when it comes to transitioning shots off of kicks or combinations. Once able to ground his opposition, Piccininni appears to be a natural back-taker and positional rider, flowing to and from head-and-arm chokes like second nature.

Piccininni last fought for Fury FC and currently trains at the American Kickboxing Academy

Jacobe Smith

Record: 4-0

Age: 26

Division: Welterweight

Continuing the trend of OSU wrestlers transitioning to MMA is Jacobe Smith, who is also training at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Aside from redshirting as a Cowboy his senior year and winning his second consecutive Big 12 title at 174lbs., Smith was also a two-time NJCAA champion.

Despite primarily using wrestling and heavy-handed ground striking to get the job done in MMA, Smith does appear to be steadily improving his striking. However, it’s hard to tell to what extent improvements are being made given the level of competition Smith has faced thus far, as I hope to see him against stiffer tests this year.

Joshua Van

Record: 7-1

Age: 21

Division: Flyweight

Filling out the flyweight selections is a fun prospect in Joshua Van.

Van is the current Fury FC flyweight champion, earning titles in that organization on both the professional and amateur levels. He’s very explosive and athletic for the division, possessing a style that’s made for action-friendly fights.

Despite being a natural counter striker, Van shows no issues when it comes to taking risks – whether it’s aggressive striking flurries or opportunistic submissions.

Though Van’s style would be perfect for the Contender Series, I kinda hope that the 21-year-old takes his time and continues to cultivate the skills that are clearly there.

Muslim Magomedov

Record: 12-0

Age: 27

Division: Light heavyweight

Before my lighter-weight bias becomes too apparent, allow me to introduce a light-heavyweight selection in Muslim Magomedov.

Magomedov, like a quiet majority of fighters from his region, looks like he could compete in a division lower at 185 pounds.

However, despite being on the smaller side for the weight class, Magomedov’s wrestling seems to be his saving grace. The ACA light heavyweight champ works well from single legs, whether he’s attempting them in the open or along the fence.

Magomedov has also made small improvements to his cage craft in recent fights by controlling the directionality of the contest better and corralling opposition more consistently toward the cage. Bigger athletes who can counter will probably get the better of him if he crosses over stateside, but he’s worth keeping an eye out for nonetheless.

Braden Pagoa

Record: 3-1

Age: 24

Division: Flyweight

Adding to the trend of heavy-handed flyweights is Braden Pagoa.

Despite a record of just 3-1, “Puni” carries some deceptive experience given that he’s won two amateur titles and trains with top-level talent in Las Vegas.

A southpaw who can flow and crack whether he’s coming forward or working off the counter, Pagoa looks like an insane amalgamation between Max Holloway and Vitor Belfort.

More importantly, Pagoa has been working diligently on his counter-grappling and other surrounding skills (which were on full display in his last fight opposite Dillon Cox).

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Pagoa on a future Contender Series card, but hope he’s allowed to continue to develop in the LFA and other organizations until then.

Sarvadzhon Khamidov

Record: 14-0

Age: 25

Division: Bantamweight

Representing one of the best divisions in MMA is Sarvadzhon Khamidov.

One of the main training partners for Petr Yan, Khamidov is every bit as technical and well-rounded as you might expect.

The native of Tajikistan keeps a tight guard with excellent composure and can wrestle well defensively and offensively at the drop of a dime. Once the fight hits the floor, Khamidov works well from topside, displaying both conservativeness and confidence while keeping a decent work rate.

Sarvadzhon is also good about going to the body, which I’m a huge fan of.

Rei Tsuruya

Record: 6-0

Age: 20

Division: Flyweight

Adding to the flyweight division’s flavor is Japan’s Rei Tsuruya.

The current Pancrase flyweight champion, Tsuruya is an aggressive and athletic fighter with a fun and flashy style that I suspect will resonate with western MMA fans.

Carrying some Conor McGregor influence, Tsuruya is a southpaw who will mix in everything from shoulder strikes to taunts once the bell rings. That said, Tsuruya also has a solid ground game to fall back on with strong hips to boot.

I suspect that we see Tsuruya rack up some more experience in Japan given his age, but I hope to see him compete stateside later on in his career.

Salahdine Parnasse

Record: 17-1

Age: 25

Division: Featherweight and lightweight

Filling out the booming French MMA scene is Salahdine Parnasse, who is the current “double champ” over at KSW, holding titles at both featherweight and lightweight.

Though this selection, akin to my Cage Warriors choices, seems a bit obvious, I couldn’t help but highlight some of the talent that resides in that part of Europe.

Not only does Parnasse already have some legit regional experience, but I see the Frenchman’s southpaw stylings stymying a lot of his foes a la Leon Edwards. Aside from fighting out of the same stance and offering a slew of similar traps and looks, Parnasse is a solid counter-grappler who looks to capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes.

Yin Shuai

Record: 15-3

Age: 25

Division: Flyweight

Coming in as my favorite Chinese prospect (right behind Dong Huaxiang given activity) is Yin Shuai.

An aggressive and athletic flyweight, Yin has one of those unique abilities to throw wild, winging offense that ends up working and flowing right into opportunistic submission opportunities.

That said, Yin also has very thoughtful and technical tactics, whether he’s hitting Kimura traps or my favorite: Single-leg getups from half guard.

Should he get signed to the UFC, expect everyone to anoint him as the second-coming of Song Yadong.

Badmatsyren Dorzhiev

Record: 6-0

Age: 28

Division: Flyweight

Coming in as the final flyweight selection is Badmatsyren Dorzhiev.

Dorzhiev is a really fun fighter who gives me all the Max Holloway vibes.

From his inherent standing swagger and ability to work the body to the way in which he uses whizzers to hoist opponents off of his hips, Dorzhiev quietly carries some of the hallmarks from the legendary Hawaiian’s game.

Dorzhiev also isn’t afraid to hit takedowns of his own when he needs to, demonstrating good grip awareness in transition. The Russian-born fighter was inactive throughout 2022, having only one scheduled bout at Anthony Pettis FC that was scrapped due to an injury on his opponent’s side.

Look for Dorzhiev to get more active in 2023.

Mansur Abdul-Malik

Record: 2-0

Age: 25

Division: Middleweight

Last but not least is the American-born middleweight Mansur Abdul-Malik.

Abdul-Malik was a solid wrestling prospect heading into college (two-time Super 32 place winner and “Beast of the East” champion), but didn’t seem to achieve as expected on the collegiate level. Nevertheless, Abdul-Malik has seemingly found his way to MMA, where he now successfully stokes his competitive fires.

Aside from the obvious wrestling chops that he keeps in his back pocket, Abdul-Malik likes to work behind a strong jab and shows flashes of some solid boxing fundamentals. Despite possessing the fight-changing power in his hands that you’d expect, Abdul-Malik has also shown an ability to stay composed when under fire and come back from adversity.

Add in what seems to be a great attitude to boot, and I suspect that Abdul-Malik can go far in this game.

Honorable mentions

Magomed Umalatov, Dong Hauxiang, Antoly Malykhin, Aya Murakami, Ryder Newman