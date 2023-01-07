Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
aseaofblue.com
Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday
While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
aseaofblue.com
Oscar Tshiebwe pleading with teammates for more fight
The Kentucky Wildcats were 20-point favorites at home against South Carolina Tuesday. This was the same Gamecocks team that played Tennessee at home on Saturday and lost 85-42. Well, we know how Tuesday went. South Carolina dropped in 11 threes, shooting only 20 attempts from deep. The Wildcats just couldn’t...
Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
aseaofblue.com
Where does Kentucky go from here?
After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition
After a rough performance against Alabama on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats are returning to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to town. Currently sitting at 10-5 (1-2) on the season, the Cats will be looking to get back on track with another big game scheduled for Saturday as they head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside historic Rupp Arena tonight at 7:00 pm ET. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live at Watch ESPN and with the ESPN app. To say that Saturday's loss against Alabama was an embarrassment is an understatement....
aseaofblue.com
Mike Pratt to have jersey retired on February 4th at Kentucky vs. Florida game
Mike Pratt, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball player and served 21 seasons as an analyst on UK radio broadcasts, will have a jersey retired in his honor, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Monday. “It is with deep gratitude that we...
aseaofblue.com
Injury Updates on CJ Fredrick and Jacob Toppin
As the Kentucky Wildcats walked out of Coleman Coliseum with a 26-point loss, they were embarrassed but also unsure of the injury status of Jacob Toppin. After going up to defend a shot at the rim, Toppin injured his shoulder in the second half and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
aseaofblue.com
Liam Coen contract details show he’d have been a top-10 paid assistant last season
The worst kept secret around the Kentucky Wildcats football program was announced on Tuesday, as Liam Coen is returning to Lexington. Retaking his previous position as offensive coordinator/QBs coach, the program and the university are showing a real commitment to Coen, as they look to further the success Mark Stoops has seen in his time in Lexington.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lexington
Lexington might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lexington.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Chief fired
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
Missing Pulaski County girl found safe
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor fires 2 city officials during first week in office
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Staffing changes made by newly elected Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins will be a topic discussed at a Monday night city council meeting. According to the Georgetown News-Graphic, during Jenkins’ first week in office, he relieved Police Chief Mike Bosse and Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Hartley of their duties.
