aseaofblue.com
Oscar Tshiebwe pleading with teammates for more fight
The Kentucky Wildcats were 20-point favorites at home against South Carolina Tuesday. This was the same Gamecocks team that played Tennessee at home on Saturday and lost 85-42. Well, we know how Tuesday went. South Carolina dropped in 11 threes, shooting only 20 attempts from deep. The Wildcats just couldn’t...
aseaofblue.com
Jamarion Wilcox announcement coming Friday
While the Kentucky Wildcats’ performance vs. South Carolina dampened the mood of many in the BBN, some potentially good news is on the horizon with the football program. Jamarion Wilcox, arguably Kentucky’s top recruiting target in the 2023 class, is expected to announce his decision on Friday. The...
aseaofblue.com
Where does Kentucky go from here?
After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks inside historic Rupp Arena tonight at 7:00 pm ET. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live at Watch ESPN and with the ESPN app. To say that Saturday's loss against Alabama was an embarrassment is an understatement....
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions as Kentucky falls to South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats returned home tonight as they welcomed South Carolina to Lexington. Unfortunately for the Cats it ended up being one of the worst games this season, as they fall to the Gamecocks, 71-68. The first half started off about as bad as you could have hoped. Kentucky got...
aseaofblue.com
Tuesday Headlines: South Carolina Gameday Edition
After a rough performance against Alabama on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats are returning to Rupp Arena on Tuesday night as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to town. Currently sitting at 10-5 (1-2) on the season, the Cats will be looking to get back on track with another big game scheduled for Saturday as they head to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari contacted by Texas, per report
Is John Calipari a realistic candidate for the Texas Longhorns?. According to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham (via KSR), Texas has made contact with Calipari following last week’s firing of Chris Beard. Branham also believes Calipari would accept an offer to be the Longhorns’ next head coach if they make a competitive offer.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina viewing info, what to watch for, and predictions
After an embarrassing 26-point loss to Alabama on Saturday, Kentucky basketball is not in a good state. The fans are frustrated, the team is not a cohesive unit, and the coaching staff looked bewildered over what happened this past weekend. Fortunately, the Wildcats will have a ‘pick-me-up’ opportunity at Rupp...
aseaofblue.com
Mike Pratt to have jersey retired on February 4th at Kentucky vs. Florida game
Mike Pratt, who earned All-America and Academic All-America honors as a University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball player and served 21 seasons as an analyst on UK radio broadcasts, will have a jersey retired in his honor, Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart announced Monday. “It is with deep gratitude that we...
aseaofblue.com
Liam Coen contract details show he’d have been a top-10 paid assistant last season
The worst kept secret around the Kentucky Wildcats football program was announced on Tuesday, as Liam Coen is returning to Lexington. Retaking his previous position as offensive coordinator/QBs coach, the program and the university are showing a real commitment to Coen, as they look to further the success Mark Stoops has seen in his time in Lexington.
