FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 4 Alabama went on a 16-4 run midway through the second half and an 11-0 run late to beat No. 15 Arkansas, 84-69, on Wednesday and stay unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) made 5 of 6 goals during the stretch in the middle of the second half while Arkansas was just 1 of 7 during Alabama’s run as a tie game turned into a 12-point Alabama lead. Arkansas (12-4, 1-3) pulled within two points with 4:30 left after making five straight shots from the floor to close the gap. Alabama followed with 3-pointers on each of its next three possessions, including one by Brandon Miller, to sap the home crowd and rebuild the lead to double digits Alabama struggled during the period when its best player did, too. Miller, who entered as the top scorer in the SEC averaging 18.1 points per game, was without a shot attempt through the first half and the Crimson Tide were tied at the break.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 23 MINUTES AGO