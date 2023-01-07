ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Miller scores 19 in No. 7 Alabama’s blowout of Kentucky

By Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2P15_0k71lo6W00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the No. 7 Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky 78-52 on Saturday.

With football coach Nick Saban in attendance, Alabama (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) put on a defensive performance that would make him proud, holding Kentucky to just 29% shooting from the floor.

Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games for Alabama since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points. And guard Mark Sears locked in with 13 second-half points to finish with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals.

The Wildcats (10-5, 1-2) struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points. Reeves had 20 points overall and Wheeler 15.

After a hot start for the Crimson Tide, an offensive lull in the middle of the first half allowed Kentucky to pull within one point with 4:57 to go in the first half. But Alabama closed the half on a 15-5 run led by Miller and Quinerly to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kentucky: Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a season low in points (4) and rebounds (6). It was also just the third time this year Tshiebwe finished a game with single-digit rebounds.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide continues to look like one of the best teams in the SEC and the country.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Alabama: Visits No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

UA students concerned about COVID-19 as spring semester begins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Spring semester classes got underway Tuesday at the University of Alabama. Roughly 38,000 students are back on campus after being away for the holiday break. Dr. Richard Friend from the University Medical Center is encouraging students who have not been vaccinated to get the shot and a booster. Although there is no campus […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Lottery for $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Birmingham starts Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Broadway fans have a chance to win “Hamilton” tickets via a digital lottery just weeks before its opening night in the Magic City. Producer Jeffrey Seller and The American Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that the lottery will begin prior to the show’s first performance on Jan. 24 at the BJCC Concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

“Earn while you learn” EMT program returning in January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Earn while you learn” EMT program will return in January after much success last year. “The “Earn While You Learn” EMT training program not only introduced the world of Emergency Medical Services to our students but offered them a solid career path in a fast-paced and exciting environment,” said Brent […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death. “It is […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 bodies found in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after two bodies were found Sunday. According to TCSO, a truck driver called and reported that they had hit someone on Interstate 20/59 near the eastbound 62 mile-marker. Officers say a second call came in approximately 45 minutes later reporting that […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Healthy Cooking on a Budget with Priyanka Naik

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As the new year begins, many people are seeking to live a healthier lifestyle while saving money. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Priyanka Naik, a vegan celebrity chef, Food Network host, and author, on her advice for those who want to choose sustainable and organic ingredients. Watch the video player […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

LifeSouth promotes National Blood Donor Month for regular and first-time donors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — January is National Blood Donor Month and LifeSouth encourages both regulars and first-time donors to celebrate by giving blood this month. CBS 42’s Carly Laing speaks with Paige Howard, district community development coordinator of Birmingham’s LifeSouth Donation Center, about why donating in January is a great way to give life in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy