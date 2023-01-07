Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Red Sox Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth
Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Dodgers: 'Wouldn't Surprise' Chris Taylor Seeing Justin Turner as LA Manager
Dodgers utility All-Star believes Justin Turner will return to L.A. in a big way
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?
Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
Yardbarker
2 Reasons Yankees Should Avoid Carlos Correa If He Becomes Available
However, it would be wise for the Yankees to avoid Correa. The entire sage has to raise concerns for general managers across the sport. Here are two reasons why the Yankees should look beyond Correa. 2. Major Health Concerns. When a player fails a physical, some questions arise around their...
Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing
Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?
The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, but there are always ways to improve. Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 29-12 record through 41 games. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the league, but after dealing Noah ...
thecomeback.com
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
NBC Sports
Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants
The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
Giants agrees to contract with ex-Braves World Series champion
The San Francisco Giants have added a key piece to their bullpen for the 2023 campaign. Former Atlanta Braves reliever Luke Jackson, who had Tommy John last season, has signed a two-year deal with the organization worth $11 million, via Bob Nightengale. He’s already passed his physical and will pitch at some point this season. The righty is still rehabbing. There’s a club option for 2025, too.
Yardbarker
Marlins Latest Reported Addition May Make Trade With Red Sox More Likely
The Marlins have been heavily connected to the Boston Red Sox so far this offseason because Miami has an excess of starting pitching -- even more so now with Cueto in the fold -- and Boston has young prospects ready to deal. The Red Sox have been interested in adding a new starting pitcher and have shown interest in Miami's Pablo Lopez along with others.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals How Involved Enrique Hernandez Was in Recruiting to Sox
Former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner talks about how he was recruited to the Red Sox by his former L.A. teammate Kiké Hernandez.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Agonizing
Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
Yardbarker
Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
Comments / 0