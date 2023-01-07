Motivation is a real thing in college football, though it seems some around the Georgia program are taking it to extremes. In the lead-up to and in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, coach Kirby Smart often talked of his team being “underestimated” during and before this season. Whatever message Smart was trying to get to his players, it appears that star linebacker Nolan Smith received it.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO