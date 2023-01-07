Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Steelers CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin injury gets social media backlash
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten the bulk of the attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten thfe bulk of the attention.as part of his celebration with Highsmith. The celebration comes days after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated.
Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital, week after suffering cardiac arrest in Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital to continue his recovery, a week after collapsing on the field and nearly dying during a Monday Night Football game. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field after making...
John McKenzie leaving Murphy to become head football coach at Paul Bryant
John McKenzie is leaving Murphy after one season to become head coach at Paul Bryant High School. McKenzie was approved by the Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education on Tuesday night. He replaces Eldrick Hill, who went 36-55 in nine years with the Stampede. McKenzie went 2-7 in his only...
Player-selected all-star team includes 4 with Alabama football roots
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Washington Commanders core teamer Jeremy Reaves and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II are members of the NFL Players Association’s first All-Pro team. Fitzpatrick, Jacobs and Surtain are Alabama alumni, and Reaves played at South Alabama.
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
Will Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa be back for the NFL playoffs?
For the first time this season, the Miami Dolphins won a game without Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, and the victory got them into the NFL playoffs. With Tagovailoa sidelined by a concussion and backup Teddy Bridgewater out with a dislocated finger, third-team QB Skylar Thompson went all the way under center on Sunday as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 11-6 – the first NFL regular-season game to end with that score.
Georgia’s Nolan Smith: ‘They thought we were gonna go 7-5’
Motivation is a real thing in college football, though it seems some around the Georgia program are taking it to extremes. In the lead-up to and in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, coach Kirby Smart often talked of his team being “underestimated” during and before this season. Whatever message Smart was trying to get to his players, it appears that star linebacker Nolan Smith received it.
