therecord-online.com
Smith announces for Mill Hall area District Judge
LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Recently retired Lock Haven City Police Chief Kristin Smith is running for election as Magisterial District Judge in Clinton County District 25-3-02. This seat will be vacated by District Judge John Maggs, who will be retiring at the end of 2023 after 24 years of service. Smith will seek both Republican and Democratic nominations.
lebtown.com
This Pa. county is about to start a hand recount of its 2020 presidential election results
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. More than two years after the last ballot was cast in the 2020 election, Lycoming County plans to recount all presidential votes by hand — an extraordinary step no other Pennsylvania county has taken. County commissioners ordered the...
therecord-online.com
County considers mental health grant for Commonwealth University-Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners are in the process of how to make use of a $100,000 PA Rural Health grant and indications are that a portion of that money will go for a mental health training program for faculty, staff and students at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven.
therecord-online.com
Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven looking at water rate increases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s been since 2013 that customers of the Lock Haven water system have seen a rate increase, but that could soon change. City Council Monday night gave its approval to a contract with a New York state financial consulting firm to carry out a water rate study.
Man charged for failing to pay tow bill
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
Crash closes Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County
11:45 a.m. update: Route 1024 (Ridge Road) is open in Point Township, Northumberland County. -- Northumberland County, Pa. — A vehicle crash has closed Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT and reported on Ho Bott News. A detour using Strawbridge Road and Neitz Road is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
abc23.com
More State College Casino Problems
New court filings are continuing the legal battle tied to a proposed casino in Centre County, which some have described as a “three-ring circus” of accusations and denials that may be in the court system for years. Since mid-December, two of the parties involved in the legal dispute...
wvia.org
New Central PA highway halfway complete
A 13-mile highway decades in the making is expected to be finished by 2027. The Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project is also expected to reduce traffic delays and improve access to several tourism and recreational destinations, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The project recently received a $69 million grant from the department.
therecord-online.com
Gregory J. Bianchi
Gregory J. Bianchi, 67, of Woolrich passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a short illness. Born August 4, 1955 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Joseph L. Bianchi and the former Lu B. Herr. Greg attended Lock Haven High School,...
Home improvement scammer busted in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is behind bars after police say he scammed someone out of $3,000. Police arrested Edward Gardner Jr, 38, of Ginter, Pa, for a home improvement scam that took place in October 2022. On Nov. 15 about a reported theft. Police learned that Gardner Jr. was hired […]
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Roadway reopens after crash in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT a roadway has reopened after a collision in Northumberland County. PennDOT says State Route 1024 (Ridge Road) between Route 1035 (Strawbridge Road) and Neitz Road in Point Township, is back open after a crash closed down the road, Monday morning. Officials say, the crash initially closed […]
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
therecord-online.com
Police post identity of Blanchard man the victim in fatal pre-dawn Sunday crash in Beech Creek Township.
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIIP, PA – State police on Tuesday released the identity of a 28-year-old Blanchard male who lost his life in a one-car crash at 2:08 a.m. Sunday in Beech Creek Township. They identified the victim as Levi L. Confer. They said the driver was traveling at a...
wpsu.org
What happened to the arrest, use of force data Penn State police promised to release?
The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Could concerns from neighbors, police put stop to new downtown State College sports bar?
Brothers Bar & Grill is already in towns like Bloomington and Columbus ... but it’ll need its liquor license transfer to go smoothly before it opens in Happy Valley.
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
Catalytic converter thefts in Clinton County totaling almost $5K
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding the thefts of multiple catalytic converters. According to PSP, on Monday, December 19, around 2:13 p.m., Lamar State Troopers responded to Martin Motors at 2512 Eagle Valley Road for theft of vehicle parts. PSP says there is damage to a […]
