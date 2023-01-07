LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO