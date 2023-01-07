ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023

BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Why Nick Saban doesn’t like to watch football games for fun

Nick Saban rarely misses a national championship game. Even with the Crimson Tide falling short of the playoff, Alabama’s head coach is in Los Angeles as part of the ESPN broadcasts ahead of Georgia vs. TCU. It’s familiar territory after he made similar broadcast appearances in for the 2014...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location

Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama airports see handful of flight delays after FAA ground stop

A handful of flights across Alabama were delayed Wednesday morning due to a nationwide computer issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a stop to all departures across the country for about two hours and the delay was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. The FAA said there was an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
ALABAMA STATE
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden dead at 85

Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden, who served two decades in the office, died Wednesday. He was 85. Lawrence Terry Oden served as mayor from 1996 through 2016. Prior to that, Oden was a member of the city council from 1992 through 1996, and spent 11 years on the planning commission.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
New BWWB chair vows to get to work, as utility tackles cold-related leaks

The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) appointed former Second Vice Chairwoman Tereshia Huffman as chairman of the board in their meeting this week. Huffman has served on BWWB since she was appointed by Birmingham City Council in 2020 and will be the youngest person to ever hold the chair position, according to a press release from BWWB Spokesman Rick Jackson. Her term ends next year.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
