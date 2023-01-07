Read full article on original website
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
What TV channel is Alabama-Arkansas on tonight? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide travels to face No. 15 Arkansas on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). Anthony Black is coming off a 23-point performance for in Arkansas’ 72-59 loss to the Auburn Tigers. Meanwhile, Wednesday marks the Tide’s third...
10 new Tuscaloosa restaurants to try in 2023
BISTRO 17 (2217 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa) Located in the heart of downtown (close to Session Cocktails), this offers “healthy American comfort food” including a vegetable kabob, stuffed eggs and a house burger, not to mention a gluten-free menu. DOMO (1650 Jack Warner Parkway, Suite 1008, Tuscaloosa) Located along...
Why Nick Saban doesn’t like to watch football games for fun
Nick Saban rarely misses a national championship game. Even with the Crimson Tide falling short of the playoff, Alabama’s head coach is in Los Angeles as part of the ESPN broadcasts ahead of Georgia vs. TCU. It’s familiar territory after he made similar broadcast appearances in for the 2014...
Hank Williams Jr. to perform in two Alabama amphitheaters this spring
Iconic country music star Hank Williams Jr. will hit two major Alabama venues this spring, according to a newly released list of 2023 tour dates. Williams will be touring with Old Crow Medicine Show “and a few more friends,” according to Tuesday’s announcement. The new dates start...
Buffalo Rock’s new Florida distribution facility to create 400 jobs
Birmingham-based Buffalo Rock is building a new distribution facility in Santa Rosa County, Fla. The company announced this week it will break ground on the project, at Northwest Florida Industrial Park, off Interstate 10, in May. It should be operational by the beginning of 2025. The facility is expected to...
The story behind a Birmingham ice cream fave’s name and their new Huntsville location
Some business names are more than just that. There’s a story in there, too. Growing up, Ryan O’Hara spent much of his summers at his grandmother’s house in Rock Mountain Lakes, a community between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa. After every lunch and dinner together there, they’d have some kind of ice cream. It might be store-bought or hand-churned. In sundaes or milkshakes.
‘A beautiful human being’: US Army vet among 2 found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County
One of two men found shot to death in Tuscaloosa County was recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army because of an injury, and his family believes he was set up to be robbed when he was killed. Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found...
Birmingham mayor proposes funds for amphitheater, CrossPlex, Legion Field, Rickwood
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin this week proposed a $26 million investment in new and existing city facilities, including $5 million as the city’s contribution for a planned new 9,000-seat, $50 million Uptown amphitheater at the site of the demolished Carraway hospital. The planned CrossPlex Village Family Fun Center, announced...
Alabama airports see handful of flight delays after FAA ground stop
A handful of flights across Alabama were delayed Wednesday morning due to a nationwide computer issue. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a stop to all departures across the country for about two hours and the delay was lifted shortly after 8 a.m. The FAA said there was an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system.
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to go ahead with a plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages.”. The city plans to use up...
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden dead at 85
Former Mountain Brook Mayor Terry Oden, who served two decades in the office, died Wednesday. He was 85. Lawrence Terry Oden served as mayor from 1996 through 2016. Prior to that, Oden was a member of the city council from 1992 through 1996, and spent 11 years on the planning commission.
New BWWB chair vows to get to work, as utility tackles cold-related leaks
The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) appointed former Second Vice Chairwoman Tereshia Huffman as chairman of the board in their meeting this week. Huffman has served on BWWB since she was appointed by Birmingham City Council in 2020 and will be the youngest person to ever hold the chair position, according to a press release from BWWB Spokesman Rick Jackson. Her term ends next year.
Perry County Commission Chairman charged with voting multiple times, ‘stuffing’ ballot box
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr. has been indicted on voter fraud charges. Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson, along with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, announced the two-count indictment Wednesday. Turner, the son of civil rights activist Albert Turner Sr., is charged with voting more than...
Shootout in parking lot of Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout in the parking lot of a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene.
40-year-old missing woman found dead in Tuscaloosa County; investigation ongoing
A woman reported missing out of Fayette County over the weekend was found dead early Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Brandalyn “Brandy” Terry, 40, was last seen Friday in Berry, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. She was reported to be traveling in a white 2010 Honda Accord.
Dead puppies found in burn pile at Shelby County home; 2 charged
The discovery of four dead dogs – including 2 burned puppies – has led to the arrests of two people in Shelby County. Tiffany Laurissa Byrd, 22, and Michael Lawton Ward, 24, are each charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court records made public this week.
Alabama company pleads guilty in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
An Alabama company pleaded guilty in federal court yesterday to willfully violating regulations that investigators say led to the 2017 death of a worker who was pulled into a machine. ABC Polymer Industries entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon in Birmingham. Sentencing will be determined at...
