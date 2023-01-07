Read full article on original website
Josh Jacobs hopes to be back with the Silver and Black
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler describe running back Josh Jacobs the same way: The former Alabama standout “embodies” what they hope the Raiders will be. But Saturday’s 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could turn out to be Jacobs’ final appearance for...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Steelers CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin injury gets social media backlash
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten the bulk of the attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten thfe bulk of the attention.as part of his celebration with Highsmith. The celebration comes days after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated.
Nick Saban has ‘College GameDay’ guys in stitches recalling Tua Tagovailoa’s 2nd-and-26 play
Nick Saban was certainly in his element Monday night. No, he wasn’t stalking the sidelines in search for Alabama’s next national championship. Instead, he was relaxed. He even smiled a few times. And he had the “College GameDay” crew, including Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee, eating up everything...
Stephen A. Smith, an Alabama supporter, shocked Finebaum declares Georgia ‘king of college football’
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears. In fact, he called it blasphemy. The “First Take” host stared on in disbelief as Paul Finebaum declared Georgia the top college football program. Smith is pumping his brakes on such things. He cites Alabama coach Nick Saban, his six...
The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason
The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
David Pollack: Comment wasn’t ‘shot at Nick Saban’ after Alabama coach’s reaction goes viral
David Pollack wasn’t taking “a shot” at Alabama coach Nick Saban when he declared Georgia has “taken over college football,” the ESPN analyst said Tuesday. “First of all, I didn’t even think about who I was sitting next to when I said it,” Pollack said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It had nothing to do with having Nick next to me.
Player-selected all-star team includes 4 with Alabama football roots
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Washington Commanders core teamer Jeremy Reaves and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II are members of the NFL Players Association’s first All-Pro team. Fitzpatrick, Jacobs and Surtain are Alabama alumni, and Reaves played at South Alabama.
USC football loses another recruit: Aaron Butler, nation's No. 6 athlete, decommits from Trojans
Less than a week after Jett White, the nation's No. 4 cornerback in the class of 2025, decommitted from USC, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans lost another prized recruit. Class of 2024 recruit Aaron Butler, the nation's No. 6 athlete, announced his decommitment from USC on Wednesday. As a junior the ...
Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon 1 game over tantrum
The Miami Heat suspended center Dewayne Dedmon for one game without pay Wednesday night for his on-court tantrum a night
Broncos interview former Stanford coach David Shaw
Broncos interviewed former Stanford coach David Shaw Wednesday, a source confirmed to Broncos Insider Troy Renck. He has NFL assistant experience and worked in college with Jim Harbaugh.
Georgia’s Nolan Smith: ‘They thought we were gonna go 7-5’
Motivation is a real thing in college football, though it seems some around the Georgia program are taking it to extremes. In the lead-up to and in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, coach Kirby Smart often talked of his team being “underestimated” during and before this season. Whatever message Smart was trying to get to his players, it appears that star linebacker Nolan Smith received it.
