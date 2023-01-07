ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Josh Jacobs hopes to be back with the Silver and Black

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler describe running back Josh Jacobs the same way: The former Alabama standout “embodies” what they hope the Raiders will be. But Saturday’s 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs could turn out to be Jacobs’ final appearance for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Steelers CPR sack celebration days after Damar Hamlin injury gets social media backlash

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten the bulk of the attention. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday, but it was a celebration after a sack that has gotten thfe bulk of the attention.as part of his celebration with Highsmith. The celebration comes days after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and needed to be resuscitated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

The viral moment that’ll fuel Alabama’s offseason

The moment was instant viral gold. Sitting on the SoFi Stadium mezzanine on the ESPN set, Nick Saban was watching David Pollack’s assessment of the CFP championship first half. The score -- Georgia 38, TCU 7 -- was on the screen as the former Bulldog defensive lineman first buried the Horned Frog fairy tale before, frankly, saying it to Saban’s face.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

David Pollack: Comment wasn’t ‘shot at Nick Saban’ after Alabama coach’s reaction goes viral

David Pollack wasn’t taking “a shot” at Alabama coach Nick Saban when he declared Georgia has “taken over college football,” the ESPN analyst said Tuesday. “First of all, I didn’t even think about who I was sitting next to when I said it,” Pollack said during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “It had nothing to do with having Nick next to me.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Player-selected all-star team includes 4 with Alabama football roots

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Washington Commanders core teamer Jeremy Reaves and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II are members of the NFL Players Association’s first All-Pro team. Fitzpatrick, Jacobs and Surtain are Alabama alumni, and Reaves played at South Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Georgia’s Nolan Smith: ‘They thought we were gonna go 7-5’

Motivation is a real thing in college football, though it seems some around the Georgia program are taking it to extremes. In the lead-up to and in the aftermath of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, coach Kirby Smart often talked of his team being “underestimated” during and before this season. Whatever message Smart was trying to get to his players, it appears that star linebacker Nolan Smith received it.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

