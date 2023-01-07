ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins

One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas signees and targets speak on Arch Manning's influence and personality

Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.
AUSTIN, TX
Yardbarker

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fsrmagazine.com

Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas

Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions

A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman found dead in car in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
AUSTIN, TX

