saturdaydownsouth.com
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rupp Arena sees sparse crowd as Kentucky hosts South Carolina amid ongoing struggles
The Rupp Arena crowd left plenty to be desired on Tuesday night as Kentucky hosted South Carolina. The Wildcats also got off to a rough start, as they trailed 9-2, and later 18-6. Kentucky is in the midst of a tough season as it’s coming off a loss to Alabama...
Texas football has communicated with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins
One of the hottest topics surrounding Texas football at the moment is the looming search to find the next wide receivers coach to replace the departed Brennan Marion. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian lost first-year wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Marion to the UNLV Rebels on Jan. 8. Marion...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
tdalabamamag.com
Former, current Alabama players react to Georgia destroying TCU
Former and current Alabama players shared their reactions to the Georgia Bulldogs destroying TCU in the first half of the National Championship via Twitter.
Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Commits To Longhorns
The Longhorns have landed a potentially massive commitment from former Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon
Texas signees and targets speak on Arch Manning's influence and personality
Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.
Yardbarker
Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice
Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
fsrmagazine.com
Willie's Grill & Icehouse Opens in Pflugerville, Texas
Willie's Grill & Icehouse will officially begin serving its signature Texas comfort food in Pflugerville, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The anticipated Pflugerville outpost is the 19th in the state for the Texas-based, Texas-grown brand, as well as the seventh location to feature an expansive full bar. The addition underscores Willie's reign as the region's top family-friendly haven, where a renowned scratch Texas kitchen and casual icehouse vibes offer wholesome fun for parents and kids.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Austin, Tx. - The City of Austin is the state capital of Texas, live music capital of the world, and home to the University of Texas, as well as the prominent tech festival South by Southwest.
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
Washington Examiner
Six Texas medical schools hit with lawsuit for anti-white and anti-Asian admissions
A conservative legal group has filed a class action lawsuit against six Texas medical schools alleging they illegally discriminated against white, Asian, and male applicants in their admissions processes. America First Legal filed a federal lawsuit alleging "illegal racial discrimination" Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District...
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops, a 65-inch flat-screen TV, a lawn mower and leaf blower among other things.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
fox7austin.com
Woman found dead in car in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating its second homicide of 2023 after a woman was found dead in a car in South Austin. Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Jan. 6, Austin police were called to East Stassney Lane between South Congress and I-35. 9-1-1 callers reported hearing gunshots and a car crash.
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
