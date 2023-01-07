Landing Arch Manning was a major moment for Texas in the modern recruiting era. Not only did Texas earn the cache that comes with snagging the nation’s top-rated player, but Manning’s last name and family history added an extra layer of sizzle to that recruitment. Throughout his time as a high school prospect, Manning and his family handled the process with a professional approach only choosing to talk with the media at certain times.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO