Man charged after 169 grams of meth recovered following pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a recent pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says that 27-year-old Zachary Tyler Young had been arrested in connection to the pursuit after being spotted by detectives on Monday. As we reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities were...
Missing Dubois County man found dead after search
Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
Arrest made in connection to hit-and-run that killed 25-year-old Owensboro man
There's an update to a fatal hit-and-run that has been under investigation since August 2022 in Owensboro, Kentucky. Investigators confirmed with 44News Tuesday that 25-year-old Faith Foreman was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident in connection to the incident. Back in August, police said they...
Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson
Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
Woman facing 59 fraud, forgery and theft charges after more than $5K in checks wrongly cashed
An Evansville woman was arrested on dozens of charges after police say fraudulent checks made out to her totaling more than $5,000 were cashed. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they began looking into the incident after a victim's bank account had multiple checks fraudulently drawn from it. Police...
Authorities called to crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities were busy cleaning up a crash in Vanderburgh County on Monday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that crews were working a crash at the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road. It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured,...
Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville
Multiple people are facing drug charges after a large meth bust in Evansville, according to police. According to a police report, detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a home on West Michigan Street near North 9th Avenue on Friday when they saw a black Ford Mustang arrive before leaving a short time later.
Woman crashes into Boonville home
Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville
We're learning new information about a vehicle-vs-house crash that happened early Monday morning in Warrick County, Indiana. As we reported previously, first responders were called to a home on Oakdale Terrace just after 1:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle ran into the house and then caught on fire. Police now...
Investigators say massive Evansville warehouse fire was caused by electrical accident
Investigators have released new information on a massive warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street. According to a news release sent out Monday, authorities have determined the warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The news release says the investigation concluded over...
Evansville officials provide update on cause of North Garvin Street warehouse fire
Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson provided the live update at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Investigators say massive Evansville warehouse fire was caused by electrical accident. Investigators have determined the cause of a massive warehouse fire that broke out on North Garvin Street in Evansville.
EPD: One person sent to the hospital following shooting
Evansville Dispatch confirms with 44News police are investigating a shots fired call in the 600 block of Adams Avenue. The first of many calls came in at 6:53 this evening, and officers found different shell casings on the ground. Shortly after a victim arrived to the hospital with a gunshot...
Man charged with felony battery after reported baseball bat attack in Evansville
A man was arrested on a felony battery charge over the weekend after being accused of attacking another person with a baseball bat, according to Evansville Police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an area of Rheinhardt Avenue on Saturday evening after someone was reportedly struck by a baseball bat.
Vehicle crashes into Boonville family's home early Monday morning
A Boonville family woke up in panic after a vehicle crashed into their home Monday. According to the Fire Captain on duty, police were called to the home along Oakdale Terrace early Monday morning just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle ran into the home and then caught on fire.
Hometown Hero: Ohio County Dispatchers recognized for dedication during flooding
This week's Hometown Heroes are the voice walking you through some of the most stressful and scary situations. The beginning of 2023 brought a rollercoaster of weather for parts of the Tri-State. "Non-stop 911 calls coming in and it was quite hectic," says Tiffany Newberry, Ohio County dispatcher. Not even...
Free METS bus rides available for disabled individuals and seniors in Evansville
A partnership in Evansville is offering free bus rides to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the partnership between the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) and SWIRCA & More offers the free service from Jan. 1 through June 30. The offer extends...
Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
Local Illinois sheriffs won't be enforcing new gun ban, calls it violation of 2nd Amendment
Two local Illinois sheriff are voicing their opposition of a new gun ban in the state. As reported, Illinois put a new ban on the sale and possession of semiautomatic weapons into place Tuesday when Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 5471 into law. The bill bans dozens of brands...
Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs
Empowerment Academy, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless teens in Daviess County, received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation on Monday. As part of their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, officials with the Academy said the grant will go towards the construction costs for a long-term care house in downtown Owensboro for homeless teens.
