ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingburg, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Missing Dubois County man found dead after search

Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Woman charged with fentanyl possession after search warrant served in Henderson

Police in Henderson, Kentucky say a woman is being charged with fentanyl possession after a recent investigation. A Tuesday news release from the Henderson Police Department says that 27-year-old Oshiana Walker was arrested and charged with fentanyl possession. According to HPD, Walker's arrest comes after a search warrant was served...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Authorities called to crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities were busy cleaning up a crash in Vanderburgh County on Monday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that crews were working a crash at the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road. It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured,...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Police: Seizure of large amount of meth leads to multiple arrests in Evansville

Multiple people are facing drug charges after a large meth bust in Evansville, according to police. According to a police report, detectives with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a home on West Michigan Street near North 9th Avenue on Friday when they saw a black Ford Mustang arrive before leaving a short time later.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Woman crashes into Boonville home

Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: One person sent to the hospital following shooting

Evansville Dispatch confirms with 44News police are investigating a shots fired call in the 600 block of Adams Avenue. The first of many calls came in at 6:53 this evening, and officers found different shell casings on the ground. Shortly after a victim arrived to the hospital with a gunshot...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Vehicle crashes into Boonville family's home early Monday morning

A Boonville family woke up in panic after a vehicle crashed into their home Monday. According to the Fire Captain on duty, police were called to the home along Oakdale Terrace early Monday morning just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle ran into the home and then caught on fire.
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs

Empowerment Academy, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless teens in Daviess County, received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation on Monday. As part of their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, officials with the Academy said the grant will go towards the construction costs for a long-term care house in downtown Owensboro for homeless teens.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy