Last November, Alabama tried yet again to extinguish a human life in the form of a state sanctioned execution. The state’s previous three attempts to take a life did not go as planned. One resulted in a torturous botched execution and the other two were complete failures that had to be called off at the last minute. As people of faith who embrace a culture of life, we are deeply concerned about our state’s continued involvement in the killing business and are so pleased that Governor Ivey chose to pause executions after what transpired. Now is the time for a comprehensive, independent review of Alabama’s death penalty procedures. The execution process should not be shrouded in secrecy.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO