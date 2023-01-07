ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Alabama’s top 10 most popular baby boy names of the 1990s

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender....
ALABAMA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

5 more Mobile dishes to add to your Alabama bucket list

You’ve eaten the famous fried, stewed and/or nude oysters at the original Wintzell’s Oyster House on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile, and you’ve had the legendary bacon-cheeseburger at Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the Port City’s historic Oakleigh Garden District. Hungry for more?. From our...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan. 9

We’ve got the inside scoop on 10 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Embassy Suites in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Embassy Suites | Tuscaloosa, AL. Owner: Embassy Suites. Project...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Severe weather possible Thursday in Alabama

Another round of strong storms is scheduled for Alabama on Thursday, according to forecasters. Straight-line winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front. The main concern with this system will be damaging winds. However, a tornado can’t...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: A culture of life excludes the death penalty

Last November, Alabama tried yet again to extinguish a human life in the form of a state sanctioned execution. The state’s previous three attempts to take a life did not go as planned. One resulted in a torturous botched execution and the other two were complete failures that had to be called off at the last minute. As people of faith who embrace a culture of life, we are deeply concerned about our state’s continued involvement in the killing business and are so pleased that Governor Ivey chose to pause executions after what transpired. Now is the time for a comprehensive, independent review of Alabama’s death penalty procedures. The execution process should not be shrouded in secrecy.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Beth Thames: Dealing with snow and ice in Alabama

Ice is ice, no matter which road it covers. Even my friend from Canada knows this. She’s lived in Alabama for a decade or more, but she still crept over the mountain with the other commuters recently, glad to make it home safely, ice crunching beneath her tires. She...
ALABAMA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE
