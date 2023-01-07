ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Student Rents, an SaaS Platform for Renters, Secures £464K+ via Crowdcube

Student Rents, an SaaS rental platform, allowing agents “to advertise properties, students to find them and both to manage tenancies,” has raised 116% (£464,084.10) of its £400,000 target from 157 investors (at the time of writing) via Crowdcube with 4 days left in the firm’s crowdfunding campaign.
C14, a Digital Asset Firm Enabling Fiat to Crypto Transfers, Has Raised $2.5 Million led by General Catalyst

C14, a “next-generation” payments and transfers service for digital assets, has raised $2.5 million in a funding round led by General Catalyst. According to an email from a representative, the funding will enable the company to continue to build out new payment rails as well as fuel new partnerships with traditional banks and payment processors in emerging markets.
Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring

Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
Canadian Fintech Nuvei Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Paya

Nuvei Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, and Paya Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYA), a provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions in the U.S., announced that they have “entered into a definitive agreement whereby Nuvei will acquire Paya in an all-cash transaction at USD $9.75 per share for total consideration of approximately $1.3 billion.”
Broadridge Financial Solutions Leverages Glue42 Capabilities to Provide Trading Interface

To provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products, global Fintech platform, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), announced it will utilize Glue42, a software provider that delivers integrated desktop experiences to financial institutions globally, “to deliver a seamless trading experience.”. This move “brings clients of Broadridge and...
DeFi Tokens Market Cap Declined Due to Macroeconomic Uncertainty, Malinvestments within Crypto Sector: Report

The team at Coinmetrics has released the State of DeFi Tokens in 2023 Report. Authored by Matías Andrade and Kyle Waters, the Coinmetrics report reveals that decentralized finance (DeFi) is “a rapidly growing application of blockchain technology that aims to provide financial services, such as access to crypto-collateralized loans, yield on investments, and derivative products, with billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency locked up in various DeFi protocols.”
Real Estate Software Firm CubiCasa and Georgia MLS Announce Partnership

CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company, announced that Georgia MLS has joined the company’s recently launched MLS Partnership Program. Through the program, participating MLSs can “unlock unique benefits to strengthen the free floor plans produced by the CubiCasa app and deliver more value to customers.”. Georgia MLS...
SEC Announces New Investor Advocate

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has selected Cristina Martin Firvida as its new Director of the Office of the Investor Advocate. Martin Firvida will take over the office effective Jan. 17, 2023. Martin Firvida was most recently the Vice President of Financial Security and Livable Communities for Government Affairs at AARP.
Fintech Firm NorthOne Introduces Real-Time Payments

NorthOne is pleased to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space “by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A.”. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses “receive payments instantly 24 hours a day,...
Binance.US Approved to Acquire Voyager Digital

The sale of Voyager Digital has received preliminary approval by the courts thus clearing the way for Binance.US to acquire the assets of the bankrupt firm. Revealed last month, Binance.US announced the agreement for it to acquire Voyagers assets for approximately $1 billion. Binance.US’ bid provided a path forward for Voyager customers’ funds to gain access to their funds, and return to them in the form of the cryptocurrencies previously held in their Voyager accounts.
40Seas, a Fintech Platform for Modernizing Cross-Border Trade Financing, Secures Funding

40Seas, a Fintech platform for cross-border trade financing, has raised $111 million to deliver a much more efficient and cost-effective financing framework for SMEs involved in global commerce. The company’s $11 million seed funding round, “led by Team8 with participation from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), is complemented...
Anchorage on Staking: Ethereum Goes Deflationary

Digital asset bank Anchorage Digital has posted its perspective on Ethereum – post Merge. Anchorage as a service provides Ethereum staking following the transition from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. While touting its own services, Anchorage notes that Ethereum has gone deflationary for the first time. According...
European P2P Market Growth Expected to Slow Down in 2023: Report

The European P2P market is expected to lower its growth in 2023 “as financial institutions grapple with inflation,” according to an update from Robo.cash. Robocash analysts see several possible scenarios for the European P2P market development in 2023. The baseline scenario “implies that the market will slow down...
European Fintech Lemonway Reports Solid Results for 2022

Lemonway, a top European Fintech, is reporting solid results for 2022, with volumes jumping by 39% during the year. Lemonway is a pan-European payments provider targeting marketplaces, including alternative finance platforms looking for payment processing, wallet management, and third-party payments, along with anti-money laundering (AML) and customer verification (KYC) services. Approximately 400 platforms utilize Lemonway, of which 200 are crowdfunding platforms. Lemonway has opened over 8 million digital wallets for platform operators.
UK Insurtech Superscript Finalizes £45M Series B Round

The team at Superscript is pleased to announce the completion of their £45 million ($54m USD) Series B funding round. The investment round was “led by existing investor BHL UK, owner of Comparethemarket, with participation from new investor and Fortune 500 insurer The Hartford.” Other existing investors, “including Concentric, also participated.”
Netcapital Inc. Has a New CEO

Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) has chosen company director Martin Kay as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 3, 2023. At the same time, Netcapital announced that Dr. Cecilia Lenk, CEO of the Company since 2017, will assume the position of CEO of Netcapital Advisors Inc., a subsidiary of the firm.

