Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is headed back to Lexington for the 2023 season. Robinson took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he was prepared to “run it back” with the Wildcats this year. Keeping players like Robinson in the fold is a big positive for Kentucky after the team underperformed in 2022, originally projected to be one of the best teams in college football ahead of the season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO