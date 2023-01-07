ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?

LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky WR, announces plans for 2023 season

Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is headed back to Lexington for the 2023 season. Robinson took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he was prepared to “run it back” with the Wildcats this year. Keeping players like Robinson in the fold is a big positive for Kentucky after the team underperformed in 2022, originally projected to be one of the best teams in college football ahead of the season.
