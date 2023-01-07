Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Lexington police face an uphill battle in solving murders, as 40% remain unsolvedEdy ZooLexington, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Season on the brink, is it time to pull the plug on John Calipari?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After Kentucky’s 71-68 loss to South Carolina, the only happy noise in Rupp Arena was the Gamecocks team whooping triumphantly into the locker room after a wire-to-wire win over the Wildcats. Certainly there was plenty of other noise on this night, but it was a very different kind. The grumbling kind. The “things have got to change” kind. The firing kind.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari, Kentucky drawing major criticism from fans, media after trailing South Carolina at halftime
John Calipari and Kentucky haven’t lost a game at Rupp Arena all season long. But it trails South Carolina 42-32 at halftime of the team’s contest in Lexington on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats have underwhelmed throughout the season as they’ve struggled against some of the top teams in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rupp Arena sees sparse crowd as Kentucky hosts South Carolina amid ongoing struggles
The Rupp Arena crowd left plenty to be desired on Tuesday night as Kentucky hosted South Carolina. The Wildcats also got off to a rough start, as they trailed 9-2, and later 18-6. Kentucky is in the midst of a tough season as it’s coming off a loss to Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky WR, announces plans for 2023 season
Kentucky wide receiver Tayvion Robinson is headed back to Lexington for the 2023 season. Robinson took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he was prepared to “run it back” with the Wildcats this year. Keeping players like Robinson in the fold is a big positive for Kentucky after the team underperformed in 2022, originally projected to be one of the best teams in college football ahead of the season.
