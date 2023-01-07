ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 24

Tonae Sting
3d ago

There’s a time and place for everything/nothing last forever/at some point you have to listen to your body/the mind will have you thinking you can still go but the body will let you know it’s time to let go and move on to the next chapter

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Independent

Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents

The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
tennisuptodate.com

"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph

Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
WNCT

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
Yardbarker

"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events

The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
tennisuptodate.com

Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten

After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
BET

Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open

Don’t expect to see Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open; the tennis superstars have withdrawn. According to CBS News, Williams, 42, withdrew due to an injury she endured at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The details of her injury have not been made public. The tournament would have marked her 22nd Australian Open.
BBC

Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes

Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com

Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz

Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16

American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
AFP

Djokovic, Jabeur on committee of controversial tennis players body

Novak Djokovic and women's world number two Ons Jabeur were named Wednesday on the first executive committee of the controversial Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Six other players were also named on the executive committee, or leadership body: Paula Badosa, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Vasek Pospisil and Zheng Saisai.
The Associated Press

Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
tennisuptodate.com

Veronika Kudermetova earns comeback win over Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka started off well taking the first set 6-2 but allowed the Russian to find some good rhythm which was enough for Kudermetova to turn around the match and win in three sets 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. It was a very good match in Adelaide between Azarenka and Kudermetova. The...
The Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy