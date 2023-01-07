Read full article on original website
Related
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Sporting News
Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi? The positive influence on the Australian tennis star
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has always been known for his behaviour on and off the court, enthralling spectators by his questionable and unforgettable antics. From his elite talent to his mood swings, to comments made about rivals, Kyrgios has always divided public opinion. There's no doubt that when he...
tennisuptodate.com
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph
Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
WNCT
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
Yardbarker
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
tennisuptodate.com
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
tennisuptodate.com
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on Wednesday, posting a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.
BET
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Don’t expect to see Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open; the tennis superstars have withdrawn. According to CBS News, Williams, 42, withdrew due to an injury she endured at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The details of her injury have not been made public. The tournament would have marked her 22nd Australian Open.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Tennis sans Serena starts in earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes
Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16
American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
Djokovic, Jabeur on committee of controversial tennis players body
Novak Djokovic and women's world number two Ons Jabeur were named Wednesday on the first executive committee of the controversial Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). Six other players were also named on the executive committee, or leadership body: Paula Badosa, Hubert Hurkacz, John Isner, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Vasek Pospisil and Zheng Saisai.
Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
tennisuptodate.com
Veronika Kudermetova earns comeback win over Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka started off well taking the first set 6-2 but allowed the Russian to find some good rhythm which was enough for Kudermetova to turn around the match and win in three sets 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4. It was a very good match in Adelaide between Azarenka and Kudermetova. The...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios hits back after selling out practice match with Djokovic in under an hour: "How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance"
Nick Kyrgios has been fairly open in recent months about how he doesn't feel respected and has hit back about criticism saying that he brings eyes on the sport. Kyrgios is set to face Novak Djokovic in a practice match highly dubbed on Friday and it sold out in under an hour.
