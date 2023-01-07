ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Maricopa Wells students compete for regional slots in city-making competition

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

Maricopa Wells Middle School students competed Thursday night to send eight teams to the Future Cities Competition regionals at ASU Preparatory School in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 21.

On Jan. 12, Desert Wind Middle School will showcase its eight teams that also will go to regionals.

After a three-year hiatus, blended-learning students at the two schools have been working on their Future Cities projects.

PREVIOUS: Middle school students prepare to bring city models to regionals – InMaricopa

According to Jacqueline Hahn, a teacher in one of the Maricopa Wells blended-learning classes, students are learning life skills from the project.

“Because it is an in-depth engineering project, students are getting exposure to real-world skills, some of the things that engineers, city planners and project managers do,” Hahn said.

“I think they are also getting exposure to the interactions between our core subjects. They had to write an essay, scale a model and research the science behind it all. It is really a cross curricular project in pulling it all together.”

Students, family members, teachers and community leaders attended the showcase in the Maricopa Wells library.

Maricopans viewed the cities while students prepared for their presentation time slots. Students would then present their cities and answer questions from the panel of judges.

At the end of the night, Maricopa Wells’ top eight teams going to regionals:

  • Aoife: Cameron Hayes, Elle McDermott, Jordan Smith and Joseph Reed and Rylee Lopez.
  • Belleza: Brooke Macdonald, Dahlila Kellch, Jameson Jenkins and Krysta Calamusa.
  • Hallstatt: Logan Fisher, Ashlyn Grutzius, Rori Blader and Emily Crowell-Viloria.
  • Kai Ku’Ono: Ireland Corral, Jada Armstrong, Kasaundra Owczarski and Sophia Garci.
  • Mt. Metropolis: Aliyah Cox, Logan Meyer, Zena Palmer and Joseph Pollack.
  • Suezcalia: Christopher Voigt, Orion Chaturvedi, Jay’Lanna McClinton and Michael Fix.
  • Takoradi: Baltej Beemat, Brookely Watome, Illianna Garcia and Tommy Capallia.
  • Tubig: Brian Fernandez Chavez, Juan Trejo, Ricky Sitts and Steven Hancock-Contreras.

A look at the Future Cities Competition through photos by Brian Petersheim Jr.:

1 of 41
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dGuw_0k71fx1500
Students prepare for their presentations. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCbVs_0k71fx1500
Students prepare for their presentations. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h6xk_0k71fx1500
Students are excited to present their cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtYMA_0k71fx1500
Mishell Terry, Torri Anderson, and Dr. Tracey Lopeman. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BeslA_0k71fx1500
May McCarthey and John Donohue talk to Dr. Tracey Lopeman. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vxekq_0k71fx1500
Students prepare for their presentations. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TojGs_0k71fx1500
Students' family members look at the cities on display [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hUICT_0k71fx1500
Students' family members look at the cities on display [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QOKuP_0k71fx1500
Judges Megan Hahn, Tyler Jump and Nicole Blackwell [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWBJ1_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467ilz_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRXJf_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xyx0_0k71fx1500
Mrs. Jackie Hahn speaks to the full library about the event. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLOkF_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fu9l9_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuiSB_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQ1Lu_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cmQ5_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062AXc_0k71fx1500
Guests take a look at the cities. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwYED_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIegl_0k71fx1500
As the showcase is set up, John Donohue talks with Bryan Mordt. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EfwA_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPoMc_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23XwZY_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYT3Q_0k71fx1500
Students carry their model out of the judging room. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ggtf_0k71fx1500
Principal Thad Miller, Superintendent Dr. Tracey Lopeman, and Torri Anderson. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J6MtK_0k71fx1500
Principal Thad Miller, Superintendent Dr. Tracey Lopeman, and Torri Anderson. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkhHp_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496Yup_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVAdF_0k71fx1500
Family members record their student's presentation. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p0VH7_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H47sI_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qK0ek_0k71fx1500
Brooke Macdonald, Dahlila Kellch, Jameson Jenkins and Krysta Calamusa present Kai Ku'Ono. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlWyf_0k71fx1500
Principal Thad Miller [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hCsXQ_0k71fx1500
Mt. Metropolis [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vx8oz_0k71fx1500
Students present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6I4r_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7ZGg_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o24RQ_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObQeA_0k71fx1500
Family members attend the event. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6Fbb_0k71fx1500
Students prepare to present to a panel of judges. [Brian Petersheim Jr.]

VIDEO: Maricopa Wells Middle School – Future Cities Competition 2023 – YouTube

This post Maricopa Wells students compete for regional slots in city-making competition appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

Mixed results in restaurant inspections

According to Pinal County Environmental Services, five inspections were done from Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 8.  Excellent rating  Roots Eatery (Inspected Dec. 28).  Taco Bell (Inspected Dec. 20).  The […] This post Mixed results in restaurant inspections appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: The retail landscape

Next in a series reviewing the year just ended With Marshalls now open and Tractor Supply coming to The Wells, Maricopa shoppers are already dreaming of the next big-box retailer […] This post ’22 in review: The retail landscape appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Classic tunes to highlight night market, car show

Maricopans may take a trip down memory lane on Friday night, Jan. 13, during the Night Market Time Machine, where five decades in the city will be celebrated at Copper […] This post Classic tunes to highlight night market, car show appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

6-month paving project on U.S. 60 begins this weekend

A six-month project to improve the surface of U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway in both directions likely will slow Maricopa drivers headed to the East Valley. Work on one of the busiest […] This post 6-month paving project on U.S. 60 begins this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa’s future trade area: Projected population 458,000

As city leaders work to attract high-paying jobs, big retailers and more industrial development, they have an ace up their sleeves: Maricopa is projected to continue growing rapidly in population […] This post Maricopa’s future trade area: Projected population 458,000 appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa hands out awards for holiday home decorations

The city was aglow with decorations for its annual Holiday Homes & Businesses on Parade contest. This year’s winners in various categories: Best Theme – No. 32, 43492 W. Caven […] This post Maricopa hands out awards for holiday home decorations appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy