LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”

