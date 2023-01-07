Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Louisville Makes Top Five for '24 SF Trentyn Flowers
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
Texas safety lands Louisville offer will visit "very soon"
Lewisville, Tx., High School safety Cameren Jenkins landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Wednesday morning. And the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Jenkins plans on making an official visit soon to check out the Cardinals. Jenkins told Cardinal Authority that new U of L defensive assistant Ron English extended him a scholarship offer, which is his 23rd on the table.
North Carolina A&T, Louisville Wide Receivers Transferring To Cincinnati
The pass catchers should be plenty productive in 2023.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Louisville adding highly regarded Ellis to defensive staff
Jeff Brohm is getting closer and closer to filling all the pieces in his inaugural homecoming staff at his alma mater, Louisville. Brohm and the Cardinals are finalizing another key addition, sources tell FootballScoop. Steve Ellis, most recently on Mike Houston’s top-level East Carolina staff, is going to become Louisville’s...
WLKY.com
Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville plays in first basketball game since being injured
NICKERSON, Kan. — The Kansas teenager injured in a crash while in Louisville last July was back on the basketball court for the first time since the incident Tuesday night. Nickerson High School senior Ava Jones took the floor Tuesday night and scored the first points of the game. Jones took the court in a knee brace and after scoring received a standing ovation as she came off the court.
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: TJ Capers to Louisville, Peyton Woodyard, Texas Moving Up
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he determines whether TJ Capers to Louisville is a surprise...
Richard Owens Officially Named as Louisville's Offensive Line Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Richard Owens, a four-year letterwinner at the University of Louisville, has been named the offensive line coach for head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach Richard as a player and he’s always been an intelligent football mind,” Brohm said. “He’s an excellent teacher and technician. His offensive line units have been tough, physical, and disciplined over the years, all traits I want in our offensive line at Louisville. I’m excited to have Richard leading our offensive line.”
leoweekly.com
If Chris Mack Didn’t Record Dino Gaudio’s Extortionate Rant, Would He Still Be Coaching UofL?
Chris Mack called the allegations “trivial,” and in the end his judges agreed. An Independent Accountability Review Process panel considered the case against the former University of Louisville basketball coach and concluded any violations committed on his watch were “isolated and inadvertent,” and provided the Cardinals no more than a minimal recruiting or competitive advantage.
leoweekly.com
Rick Pitino Says Former Louisville Assistant Is A ’Pathological Liar’ And Ruined His Life
Rick Pitino has been cleared, but he may never know closure. The Hall of Fame basketball coach told NCAA investigators former University of Louisville assistant Kenny Johnson had “ruined my life,” caused his family “humiliation” and cost him $38 million in future salary through Johnson’s alleged duplicity in U of L’s fateful recruitment of Brian Bowen.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
wdrb.com
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
WLKY.com
Louisville's first LaRosa's is giving away free pizza ahead of opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizzeria is expected to open this month, and before it does, you can get a free sample. The Cincinnati-based pizza chain is opening near the Springhurst Target in the old O'Charley's building. While there isn't a hard opening date yet, owners say it will be open before the end of January.
WLKY.com
In-N-Out Burger is moving east, and close to Kentucky
A popular west coast burger joint is moving east. In-N-Out Burger started in California in the 1940s. For years, it has kept a steady and massive following, but despite its popularity, has stayed mostly on the west side of the country. (In the player above: This Copycat "Animal-Style" Burger Tastes...
wdrb.com
Coach resigns, 2 students kicked off Lanesville basketball team as misconduct investigation continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fallout from a criminal investigation concerning Lanesville High School students continues. The interim superintendent, Steve Morris, recently announced that the Harrison County Sheriff's investigative report led to two players on the boys' basketball team being permanently removed from the program and are not present at the school. At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Morris announced that the longtime head coach, Mikel Morris, was resigning at the end of the season.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Wave 3
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones of country music station owner Ray Rice has started a GoFundMe following the news of his death. Rice is the owner of the country music station WMPI. WMPI described Rice as a loving son, father, grandfather and amazing friend. He got sick around the...
wdrb.com
LaRosa's Pizzeria offering free slices Saturday ahead of opening 1st Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pretty soon you'll be able to get a slice of a Cincinnati delicacy in Louisville, and it isn't chili. LaRosa's Pizzeria is opening its first Louisville restaurant later this month. It will be in the Springhurst Towne Center in the building that used to be O'Charley's.
wdrb.com
Louisville Truck Driver Wins Powerball
A Louisville man said he was a “nervous wreck” after winning $100,000 on Powerball. Joshua Earls a truck driver was hauling fuel when he stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in Sonora. He told lottery officials he wanted in on a chance to win the record Powerball jackpot of $1.9 billion so he bought a ticket for the November 7drawing.
Who are the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival has announced five women who will serve as princesses for this year’s festival. Hayley Benson, Lauren Carter, Mahshad Taheri, Mallory Hudson and Valerie Tran were selected Monday morning during an event at Dillard’s Mall St. Matthews location. The women will...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
247Sports
