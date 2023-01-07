Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert to Solana Holders, Says SOL Flashing Clear Bearish Signs
The crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says that Solana (SOL) could be setting up for a significant retracement. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,900 Twitter followers that Solana’s strong start to the year has likely reached its conclusion. “Over 112% move...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Lawyers Say $5,000,000,000 in Assets Now Recovered From Collapsed Crypto Exchange: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried’s attorneys are revealing that billions of dollars worth of liquid assets has been recovered from bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. According to a new report by CNBC, lawyers representing the disgraced former CEO have told a judge that $5 billion in cash, digital assets, and other securities have been recovered from FTX.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC on Track for Major Breakout – Here’s How High It Could Soar
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks the king crypto is on track to break through its “longer-term diagonal of resistance.”. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 132,600 Twitter followers that a “technical move over the next month or two” could possibly be sufficient to break that resistance.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Eyeing XRP As Investors Increasingly Betting on Victory in SEC Lawsuit: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are hedging their bets against the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says that institutional investments are inflowing into XRP despite outflows...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com
US Hedge Funds Receive Subpoenas Over Communications With Binance As Investigators Probe Crypto Exchange: Report
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly being investigated by federal prosecutors, which has led to multiple American hedge funds being subpoenaed by the Western District of Washington in Seattle. According to a report from the Washington Post, investment firms in the US have been directed by prosecutors...
dailyhodl.com
Federal Prosecutors Ask Victims of Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX To Reach Out and Verify Their Stories
US prosecutors are telling victims of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried to contact them to explore their legal rights and share their stories. Prosecutors have reportedly said that there are over one million investors and customers who collectively lost $8 billion to FTX. In a...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Strategist Says He’s ‘Shocked’ By Ethereum’s Performance, Details Outlook on ETH and Bitcoin
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says the top two crypto assets by market cap remind him of the early days of Netflix. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone says that promising new technologies historically find success over time. McGlone predicts Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano DeFi Activity Soars 36% As ADA Opens 2023 With Big Rallies
Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity is soaring on Cardano (ADA) as the Ethereum (ETH) competitor kicks off a red-hot start to 2023. The DeFi tracker DeFi Llama reports that Cardano has $65.97 million in total value locked (TVL) at time of writing, roughly a 36% increase from January 1st when Cardano’s TVL registered at $48.5 million.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts Third Chapter of Inflation To Play Out in 2023 – Here’s His Strategy
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says that he expects inflation to persist this year as a fresh narrative takes shape. In a new episode of the All-In Podcast, Palihapitiya predicts inflation will not fall off a cliff as fast as people want it to. “I will explan inflation in three...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Witnesses Largest Spike in Whale Activity in Nearly 18 Months: Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto insights firm Santiment says that one Ethereum-based altcoin just experienced its largest surge in whale activity in almost a year and a half. According to Santiment, interoperability blockchain Quant (QNT) had 187 six-figure transactions on January 7th, the most since September of 2021. “After its modest +10% price spike...
dailyhodl.com
Reap Leverages Fireblocks To Enable Crypto Repayments With the Reap Card
Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry-first Reap Visa Corporate Card (‘Reap Card’) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web 3.0 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable Web 3.0 companies...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon Teams Up With Payments Giant Mastercard To Launch Web3 Incubator for Artists
Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is collaborating with credit card giant Mastercard to launch a Web3 project for musical artists. In a new company press release, Mastercard says that it will be building the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, a program that aims to provide music artists the tools and social connections they need to thrive on the Polygon blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Two Catalysts Could Fuel Bitcoin Rally to $30,000, Says Crypto Strategist Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says he’s looking at two macroeconomic catalysts that could ignite a strong Bitcoin (BTC) surge to $30,000. The crypto strategist tells his 664,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has been grinding up as of late and that a big bounce is in the cards.
Comments / 0