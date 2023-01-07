ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means

A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
dailyhodl.com

Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm

A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com

Institutions Eyeing XRP As Investors Increasingly Betting on Victory in SEC Lawsuit: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager is finding that institutional investors are hedging their bets against the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) in the regulator’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares says that institutional investments are inflowing into XRP despite outflows...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move

A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano DeFi Activity Soars 36% As ADA Opens 2023 With Big Rallies

Decentralized finance (DeFi) activity is soaring on Cardano (ADA) as the Ethereum (ETH) competitor kicks off a red-hot start to 2023. The DeFi tracker DeFi Llama reports that Cardano has $65.97 million in total value locked (TVL) at time of writing, roughly a 36% increase from January 1st when Cardano’s TVL registered at $48.5 million.
dailyhodl.com

Reap Leverages Fireblocks To Enable Crypto Repayments With the Reap Card

Reap, the global fintech company powering expense management through the industry-first Reap Visa Corporate Card (‘Reap Card’) platform, launches industry-leading innovation by including cryptocurrency repayments functionality for the Web 3.0 industry. Together with the Reap Card, Reap is offering expense management software that will enable Web 3.0 companies...
dailyhodl.com

Polygon Teams Up With Payments Giant Mastercard To Launch Web3 Incubator for Artists

Layer-2 scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) is collaborating with credit card giant Mastercard to launch a Web3 project for musical artists. In a new company press release, Mastercard says that it will be building the Mastercard Artist Accelerator, a program that aims to provide music artists the tools and social connections they need to thrive on the Polygon blockchain.

