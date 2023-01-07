ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortatkinsononline.com

Williams to offer presentation about bluebirds during Thursday’s Master Gardeners meeting

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association on Thursday will receive a presentation from retired Fort HealthCare internal medicine and pediatric physician Donald Williams. The presentation will focus on bluebirds. Williams works part-time at the Rock River Community Clinic in Whitewater. The release states: “Williams will be bringing a glimpse...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New multi-tenant building proposed for Grafton Meijer outlot

GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community if the development can pass the approvals needed. The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.
GRAFTON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Welcome back in 2023 to our advertiser: Home Lumber

Welcome back in 2023 to our returning advertiser: Home Lumber, with locations in Whitewater and Delavan. The click-through ad to the company’s website is here (see below) and can be found on the cover of Fort Atkinson Online.
DELAVAN, WI
wnanews.com

Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

What’s the buzz? The latest on bird flu

During the past year, the current bird flu, the HPAI H5N1 virus, has infected two livestock operations in Jefferson County. More than 2,930,000 birds have died as a result, including chickens at an egg-laying operation in Palmyra last spring, and pheasants and chukars (partridge-type birds) at an Ixonia game bird ranch in November.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Answering the call of the wild

If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
STOUGHTON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Whitewater: Firefighters respond to John’s Disposal recycling center fire

Editor’s note: The following information was released Monday by the Whitewater Police Department. On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 9:51 p.m., Whitewater dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal recycling center at 107 County Highway U in the city of Whitewater. Upon arrival, officers...
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center estimated at ‘millions’

WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the city’s assistant fire chief,...
WHITEWATER, WI
WausauPilot

DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Fire crews responding to fire at John’s Disposal in Whitewater

The district exhausted the three allotted days in December, forcing the contingency plan. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison. Updated:...
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Welcome to our new advertiser: Wayne Hayes Real Estate LLC

Fort Atkinson Online LLC would like to extend a warm welcome and heartfelt thank you to our new advertiser: Wayne Hayes Real Estate LLC, 111 W. Sherman Ave., Fort Atkinson. The click-through ad to the company’s website is here (see below) and can be found on the cover of Fort Atkinson Online.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
1440 WROK

Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?

Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
WHITEWATER, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy