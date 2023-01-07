Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Williams to offer presentation about bluebirds during Thursday’s Master Gardeners meeting
The Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association on Thursday will receive a presentation from retired Fort HealthCare internal medicine and pediatric physician Donald Williams. The presentation will focus on bluebirds. Williams works part-time at the Rock River Community Clinic in Whitewater. The release states: “Williams will be bringing a glimpse...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New multi-tenant building proposed for Grafton Meijer outlot
GRAFTON - The village of Grafton has a Chipotle and more slated to come to the community if the development can pass the approvals needed. The village’s Architectural Review Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m., and provide the first review for a proposed multitenant buildings on an outlot of the Meijer property in Grafton, 1600 Port Washington Road. The Architectural Review Board looks at the architectural plans of the development to ensure alignment with the village’s standards.
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Co-op grocery reaches second of three-stage plan; location search underway
Members of a group calling itself the Whitewater Grocery Co., or “GroCo,” say they have reached several milestones as they work toward bringing a co-op or “community-owned market” to Whitewater. Seated Friday at the Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, Whitewater, three members of GroCo’s eight-member board...
fortatkinsononline.com
fortatkinsononline.com
Horrible attack by a parent moves MPS teacher into action
The groups say the need for the gathering comes from the school district not meeting its vision of providing a safe place that meets the needs of all.
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
Milwaukee couple helping transform a neighborhood
As soon as Khurram and Emma moved to Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, they started picking up trash to beautify their community.
fortatkinsononline.com
What’s the buzz? The latest on bird flu
During the past year, the current bird flu, the HPAI H5N1 virus, has infected two livestock operations in Jefferson County. More than 2,930,000 birds have died as a result, including chickens at an egg-laying operation in Palmyra last spring, and pheasants and chukars (partridge-type birds) at an Ixonia game bird ranch in November.
stoughtonnews.com
Answering the call of the wild
If Stoughton native Josh Kapfer ends up writing the seminal 21st century textbook on Wisconsin’s unique amphibians and reptiles, he’ll have dozens of people to thank. And an iguana named Conan. Last month, UW Press published “Amphibians and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” co-authored and edited by Kapfer and his...
fortatkinsononline.com
Whitewater: Firefighters respond to John’s Disposal recycling center fire
Editor’s note: The following information was released Monday by the Whitewater Police Department. On Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 9:51 p.m., Whitewater dispatch received a report of smoke and flames at John’s Disposal recycling center at 107 County Highway U in the city of Whitewater. Upon arrival, officers...
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
wpr.org
'We want to be a part of this conversation': Green Bay, Fox Valley interested in passenger rail expansion
Municipal leaders in seven northeast Wisconsin cities are asking federal authorities to consider creating an Amtrak passenger rail line from Milwaukee to Green Bay. Officials in Appleton, Green Bay, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac, Kaukauna, Menasha and Neenah signed a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration on Dec. 9. Municipal leaders...
fortatkinsononline.com
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
