Deep Sea Fisherman Hooks Bizarre Creature With ‘Trout Pout’ That Looks Like Botched Lip Injections

By Caitlin Berard
 4 days ago
(Photo by wrangel via Getty Images)

In 2016, Roman Fedortsov began posting his bizarre findings deep below the surface of the Norwegian Sea and has since gained more than half a million followers with the mesmerizing (often terrifying) creatures he hauls from the depths.

Over the years, everything from menacing wolffish with full sets of canine-like teeth to bioluminescent sea slugs have appeared on his curious account. One of the most unsettling of all, however, is undoubtedly one of his most recent catches.

The freakish fish vaguely resembles a chimaera except that it’s hideously deformed. Like many deep sea fish, chimaera aren’t the most adorable creatures on a good day. This one, however, makes a normal chimaera look positively gorgeous.

According to Murmansk resident Roman Fedortsov, he captured the fish while sailing on his commercial fishing boat in the Norwegian and Barents seas but it looks more like it came from a sci-fi film. With its knobbly skin, bulbous, ghostly eyes, and gaping mouth surrounded by bloated lips that look like they spent three days attached to an industrial vacuum, to say the mystery fish is startling would be putting it kindly.

Social Media Loses It Over Bizarre Deep Sea Creature With ‘Trout Pout’

In under a week, the anomalous fish gained thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, with Fedortsov’s many fans claiming the creature more closely resembles a botched cosmetic procedure than a creature of the sea.

“When the lip filler goes wrong,” one user wrote. “I thought that was an outtake from the Kardashians,” another said. “Actual footage of me waking up with a hangover,” joked a third. “Trout pout,” another quipped.

Through the many jokes, one user added a possible explanation for the unfortunate deep sea creature’s deformities. “Deep sea fish bloating due to compression near the surface,” they wrote. “It goes back to normal when it’s back in the deep oceans, it’s like when we go deep we feel the pressure. With this fish, it feels the pressure when it is reaching the surface.”

As another user pointed out, however, going “back to normal” isn’t really an option for this particular fish. “Yes, except the part about it going back to normal,” they said. “That fish is dead.”

Looking at his Instagram page, you would think these grotesque deep sea creatures were the Murmansk-based Russian fisherman’s primary target. In actuality, the commercial fishing boat on which he works trawls the ocean for cod, haddock, and mackerel.

Because the nets reach up to 3,000 feet below the surface, however, he often finds himself in possession of the unusual sea life. And for Fedortsov, every single one is endearing in its own way. “All of these creatures are beautiful,” he told the Daily Mail. “All kinds of fish are beautiful in their own way. I cannot say that they are ‘scary’ or ‘ugly.’ People are very interested in unusual sea creatures.”

