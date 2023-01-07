Snowboarder Falls on Lift, Becomes ‘Human Bowling Ball’ Taking Down Other Skiers: VIDEO

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A video of a snowboarder falling while on a T-Bar-style lift is hitting viral status online. At first glance, it’s a humorous series of events as the snowboarder initially tries hard to hold onto the line.

However, they soon give in to the situation, sliding down the hill…essentially becoming a human bowling ball, taking down other skiers and snowboarders as they go. However, the situation is – in reality – quite dangerous and could lead to serious injury.

The Snowboarder Gets Stuck And Loses The Grip On The TBar Lift

In the wild Twitter clip, the snowboarder is seen using a T-Bar-style lift when they find themselves stuck in the snow. As a result, their grip slides on the lift and they eventually fall to the ground. Of course, this slick snow is set up for maximum movement, and the slopegoer speeds down the hill, taking other skiers and snowboarders down with them as they slide.

At this point, the snowboarder is essentially a human bowling ball. Gaining speed and knocking down multiple people who are making their own way up the slopes. It is unclear in the clip what it was that led to the snowboarder losing their grip on the lift and ultimately falling.

However, the clip seems to show the person holding onto the lift bar with their hands. A tactic that isn’t nearly as effective as putting the bar between their legs. This gives a little extra security should the slopegoer lose their grip on the ride up the hill.

Skiers Blasted Off Chairlift By Unexpected Fire Hydrant “Geyser”

One does not think they will be soaked by a spraying fire hydrant while riding a chairlift during a day of skiing. However, this is exactly what happened to a group of skiers recently. This comes after a wayward slopegoer ran into the hydrant causing damage, and ultimately, the freezing geyser.

As a result, multiple people were knocked off the chairlift by the forceful water pressure. Another skier jumped off the lift, trying to avoid the pressurized geyser of water.

According to a report from the New York Post, the injured group of people includes a college student, Emma Lopinto. The reports note that Lopintowas celebrating her birthday that day. According to Lopinto, she was injured as a result of the accident.

“I’m in quite a bit of pain,” Lopinto says.

“Mainly on my left side of my body,” she adds. “I have bruises from head to toe, some big, some small, like all over my body.” The skier also notes that another friend who was on the lift may have suffered a back injury from the impact of the pressurized water.