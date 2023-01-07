ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Local NRD partners with Chadron State College on 'Range Day'

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will again partner with Chadron State College (CSC) & C.F. Coffee Family Foundation to hold the Annual Range Day at the Student Center on the CSC Campus on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. “Anyone interested in improving their range health or learning more about the importance of a healthy range ecosystem, is encouraged to attend the Range Day,” noted Pat O’Brien, UNWNRD General Manager.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason

The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
ALLIANCE, NE
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance

Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
ALLIANCE, NE
NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants

SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, have arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was located in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue,...
ALLIANCE, NE
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3

Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
ALLIANCE, NE
Knight Museum to hold barn quilt painting workshop

Alliance – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21st from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10th. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
City of Alliance to begin Christmas tree disposal

Alliance – The City of Alliance crews will be picking up Christmas trees starting today, January 4th through Wednesday January 11th. Please place your trees in the front of your property, on the curbside easement. Do not place trees in the alleys or dumpsters, and please remove all decorations.
ALLIANCE, NE
Alliance, NE
