Local NRD partners with Chadron State College on 'Range Day'
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will again partner with Chadron State College (CSC) & C.F. Coffee Family Foundation to hold the Annual Range Day at the Student Center on the CSC Campus on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023. “Anyone interested in improving their range health or learning more about the importance of a healthy range ecosystem, is encouraged to attend the Range Day,” noted Pat O’Brien, UNWNRD General Manager.
Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
NSP begins 67th Basic Recruit Camp, recruits from Alliance and Gering
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our...
Annual On-Farm Research results meeting to be held in Alliance
The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled in Alliance at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance. The meeting will be on Wednesday February 15, 2023. There will be results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N...
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
Chadron police release 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' results
The Chadron Police Department recently participated in the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign event this holiday season, between December 16, 2022 and January 1, 2023. This year between December 16 and January 1, the Chadron Police Department, through grant money provided by the NDOT, increased the number...
Chadron Arts Center, public library seek area artwork for exhibit
Chadron- Chadron Public Library is partnering with the Chadron Arts Center and faculty from Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools to host a community art show in February, 2023. Residents of Chadron and surrounding communities are invited to be creative and make something for the show. All ages and...
Box Butte County Sheriff's Office responds to Nance Road accident
The Box Butte County Sheriff's Office was called to a vehicle accident on Jan. 5. On Jan. 5 at approximately 4:45 p.m. a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by 29-year-old Jordan Appel was eastbound on Nance Road and 25 Street. Appel lost control of the vehicle due to ice on the roadway and slid into the north ditch.
NSP apprehends Alliance man on multiple warrants
SCOTTSBLUFF — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department, have arrested an Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that the subject of two arrest warrants, Richard Garcia, 34, was located in a residence in the 400 block of Missouri Avenue,...
Local church donates rifle resistant vest to Alliance Police Department
During the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting, the council approved the donation of a rifle resistant vest to the Alliance Police Department from the Evangelical Free Church of Alliance. Councilwoman Tearza Mashburn asked a few questions about the vest. "Our officers have a vest that they already use for...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300001 00:21 TRAFFIC STOP : 2400 Box Butte / Vehicle without tail lights / Initiated traffic stop / Vehicle fled / Pursuit initiated / Pursuit terminated / Vehicle located and impounded / Case is open pending further investigation Open - Under Investigation. P202300002 01:55 2500 block of Laramie / Domestic...
Knight Museum to hold barn quilt painting workshop
Alliance – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21st from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10th. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
City of Alliance to begin Christmas tree disposal
Alliance – The City of Alliance crews will be picking up Christmas trees starting today, January 4th through Wednesday January 11th. Please place your trees in the front of your property, on the curbside easement. Do not place trees in the alleys or dumpsters, and please remove all decorations.
