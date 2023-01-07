ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
purewow.com

Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History

Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
purewow.com

Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya

First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
HollywoodLife

Priyanka Chopra Rocks Plunging Gold Gown During A Night Out In Soho London: Photos

Priyanka Chopra lit up the night sky in London on Thursday, Jan. 11. The actress, 40, was photographed stepping out of a luxury vehicle in the Soho neighborhood in a stunning gold strapless dress that featured a high-low skirt. The dress brought the drama, as it was layered with multiple fabrics, some sheer and some printed. Her waist was pulled in thanks to the twisted bow wrap featured across the front of the dress.
Deadline

Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88

Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
Robb Report

Adding 14 New Restaurants, Michelin’s New York Guide Hints at This Year’s New Stars

The Michelin Guide is starting the new year off with a bang. On Wednesday, the tire company added 14 restaurants to its New York list, meaning they could all potentially win a coveted Michelin star when the 2023 selections are announced later this year. It’s the first batch of spots highlighted by the Michelin Guide since stars and Bib Gourmands were awarded in the fall. So, which spots made the cut? There’s Lord’s, the British snout-to-tail restaurant from the team behind Dame; and Claud, a wine bar from two Momofuku Ko alums (Momofuku Ko is itself a Michelin two-star establishment). There’s also...
purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Dedicates a Special Birthday Tribute to Her Dad on IG

Tracee Ellis Ross is sending so much love to her dad on his special day. On Instagram, the Girlfriends alum dedicated a heartwarming tribute to her dad, Robert Ellis Silberstein, on his birthday by sharing throwback videos of them having fun together. And we truly get to see her and her dad’s sweet, goofy relationship on camera.
purewow.com

Laverne Cox Gives Us Vintage Glam & Marilyn Monroe Hair on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Look out, Ana de Armas because another major celeb is embracing the Marilyn Monroe look. The 80th Golden Globes are tonight, a ceremony that officially kicks off award season (which not only means a lot for pop culture fans, but also for us fashion devotees who anxiously await each red carpet). Ahead of the major event, Laverne Cox is hosting E!'s red carpet coverage, and the Orange Is the New Black actress started the evening off strong by pulling out a totally chic dress and a surprising new hairdo.
purewow.com

Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank & More Show Off Baby Bumps on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Countless celebrities lit up the Golden Globes red carpet with their eye-catching ensembles, but it's the maternity fashion that really caught our attention. We spotted a few actresses, including Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Swank, who ditched the traditional maternity look and opted for elegant, chic attire as they showed off their baby bumps—and their pregnancy glow. Keep scrolling to see their gorgeous looks.
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth’s Famous Drop Scone Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy

If you’re looking for a royally approved recipe to add to your breakfast rotation, you’ve come to the right place. On the latest episode of Celeb Bites, PureWow Creator Juliette made Queen Elizabeth II’s famous Drop Scones. (The recipe went public after the monarch shared it with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.)

