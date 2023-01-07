Read full article on original website
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
purewow.com
Everything We Know About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler’s Dating History
Austin Butler is taking Hollywood by storm. The actor most recently played the titular role in Elvis, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). But what about his personal life? For example, does the actor have a girlfriend?
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
Johnny Depp Was By Jeff Beck’s ‘Bedside When He Died’: He’s ‘Totally Devastated’
Johnny Depp was by the bedside of his close friend Jeff Beck as he passed away. The actor, 59, is “totally devastated” after the death of the legendary guitarist at the age of 78, per PEOPLE magazine. The publication noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was “was by Jeff’s bedside when he died along with some other rock stars.”
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart, others pay tribute to Jeff Beck
Reactions are coming in to the death of Jeff Beck, the rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday.
Priyanka Chopra Rocks Plunging Gold Gown During A Night Out In Soho London: Photos
Priyanka Chopra lit up the night sky in London on Thursday, Jan. 11. The actress, 40, was photographed stepping out of a luxury vehicle in the Soho neighborhood in a stunning gold strapless dress that featured a high-low skirt. The dress brought the drama, as it was layered with multiple fabrics, some sheer and some printed. Her waist was pulled in thanks to the twisted bow wrap featured across the front of the dress.
purewow.com
Victoria Beckham Posts Funny Shout-Out to Jennifer Coolidge for Wearing Her Makeup to the Golden Globes
When it comes to the Golden Globes—AKA one of the biggest nights in Hollywood—we expect nothing less than stunning outfits and top-notch glam. So, it should be no surprise that one of our favorites, Jennifer Coolidge, is wearing Victoria Beckham's makeup brand for the special occasion. On her...
Dorothy Tristan Dies: Star Of ‘Klute’ And ‘End Of The Road’ Was 88
Dorothy Tristan, an actress best known for her roles in the films Klute and End of the Road, died Jan. 8 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was 88 and died in her sleep at home, according to her husband, director John D. Hancock, to whom she was married for 48 years. Tristan co-wrote and starred in the 2015 independent drama The Looking Glass in her final role. She did the film after a decades-long absence from acting. She played a woman caring for her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) as symptoms of her dementia appear. Her husband directed the film,...
Adding 14 New Restaurants, Michelin’s New York Guide Hints at This Year’s New Stars
The Michelin Guide is starting the new year off with a bang. On Wednesday, the tire company added 14 restaurants to its New York list, meaning they could all potentially win a coveted Michelin star when the 2023 selections are announced later this year. It’s the first batch of spots highlighted by the Michelin Guide since stars and Bib Gourmands were awarded in the fall. So, which spots made the cut? There’s Lord’s, the British snout-to-tail restaurant from the team behind Dame; and Claud, a wine bar from two Momofuku Ko alums (Momofuku Ko is itself a Michelin two-star establishment). There’s also...
purewow.com
Tracee Ellis Ross Dedicates a Special Birthday Tribute to Her Dad on IG
Tracee Ellis Ross is sending so much love to her dad on his special day. On Instagram, the Girlfriends alum dedicated a heartwarming tribute to her dad, Robert Ellis Silberstein, on his birthday by sharing throwback videos of them having fun together. And we truly get to see her and her dad’s sweet, goofy relationship on camera.
purewow.com
Laverne Cox Gives Us Vintage Glam & Marilyn Monroe Hair on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Look out, Ana de Armas because another major celeb is embracing the Marilyn Monroe look. The 80th Golden Globes are tonight, a ceremony that officially kicks off award season (which not only means a lot for pop culture fans, but also for us fashion devotees who anxiously await each red carpet). Ahead of the major event, Laverne Cox is hosting E!'s red carpet coverage, and the Orange Is the New Black actress started the evening off strong by pulling out a totally chic dress and a surprising new hairdo.
purewow.com
Kaley Cuoco, Hilary Swank & More Show Off Baby Bumps on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Countless celebrities lit up the Golden Globes red carpet with their eye-catching ensembles, but it's the maternity fashion that really caught our attention. We spotted a few actresses, including Kaley Cuoco and Hilary Swank, who ditched the traditional maternity look and opted for elegant, chic attire as they showed off their baby bumps—and their pregnancy glow. Keep scrolling to see their gorgeous looks.
purewow.com
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) Awarded to ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ at the 2023 Golden Globes
Grab the confetti, because the time has come to honor one lucky film with a highly prestigious award. The 80th annual Golden Globes aired tonight on NBC. During the ceremony, The Banshees of Inisherin won the award for Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical). The movie was nominated against Babylon,...
purewow.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Famous Drop Scone Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy
If you’re looking for a royally approved recipe to add to your breakfast rotation, you’ve come to the right place. On the latest episode of Celeb Bites, PureWow Creator Juliette made Queen Elizabeth II’s famous Drop Scones. (The recipe went public after the monarch shared it with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.)
