O-line transfer Rouse commits to Huskers
The Huskers continue to get older and add significant remodeling pieces in the trenches, landing a commitment from veteran offensive tackle transfer Walter Rouse. Nebraska beat out Oklahoma and Iowa for the former Stanford tackle, who finished his string of visits in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday, a visit that he said "pleasantly surprised all the way throughout."
Husker247 Podcast: NU adds transfer, more on the way?
Nebraska had a busy weekend of official visits from transfer portal recruits and the basketball team went up to Minnesota and came back with a victory. The Husker247 Podcast breaks both of these down in its latest episode. Things kick off with the commitment of Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp,...
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 565 | Mike LaTulip on Illini win at Nebraska: 'They're figuring it out
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois basketball's 76-50 resounding road win at Nebraska. LaTulip gives his thoughts on why Illinois has looked so improved the last two games and how Brad Underwood's scheme changes have impacted the team. He also discusses Terrence Shannon Jr.'s aggression, RJ Melendez outshooting a slum and Ty Rodgers' breakout performance.
Former LSU staffer coming to Nebraska in off-field role per report
Nebraska has added another piece to its off-field staff, according to a report. Former LSU assistant director of football operations Gordon Thomas Jr. is joining Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska in a senior operations role, Football Scoop reported. As with most of Rhule’s hires, there’s a prior connection. Thomas...
Nebraska offers highly regarded 2025 linebacker
Nebraska coaches didn’t waste much time getting an early offer out to 2025 four-star linebacker Noah Mikhail. The Bonita High School defender is already regarded as one of the best sophomore recruits in the country. The California recruit already holds more than 20 offers at this time and more are expected as coaches will begin getting out on the road and visiting with younger recruits in this second contact period.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Tracking the Transfers Out
The transfer game brings them in, brings them out. When it comes to the players that have recently transferred out, how are they doing? We give you the quick run down today. Abdoulaye Thiam of High Point. The low major level has surely worked out for Abdoulaye. The 6'3 sophomore is averaging 14.4 points a game with four rebounds a contest. In his 29 minutes a game Thiam is taking seven threes a contest and making 39 percent of them! High Point is 8-8 on the season, Thiam's played one game against a high major caliber team scoring 20 against UNLV but he was 7 of 22 from the floor to get there. Thiam was the only transfer out last season.
Minnesota Football set to hire former Kent State OC Andrew Sowder as TE coach
With Greg Harbaugh being promoted to quarterbacks coach / co-offensive coordinator, the Gophers had an opening for his tight end coaching position, and sources tell GopherIllustrated that this will be an external hire. A source confirmed that Minnesota is planning on hiring former Kent State and San Jose State offensive coordinator Andrew Sowder as their new tight ends coach. Pete Thamel first confirmed it.
