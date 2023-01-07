ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Tennessee baseball's freshman class considered one of best

In what has become the norm for Tennessee baseball, Tony Vitello and recruiting coordinator Josh Elander pieced together yet another excellent recruiting class this past cycle. The Vols' 2023 recruiting class — and current freshman class — ranks No. 24 overall in the country according to D1Baseball.com. "Although...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Thompson announces top six schools

South Carolina has landed a spot in 2024 offensive lineman Josiah Thompson's top six schools. Thompson let his top six schools be known in a Tweet on Tuesday afternoon. The Gamecocks were joined by Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee, Miami and Alabama in the four-star offensive lineman's top six. Thompson, who plays...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Greg: Taking Stock of Tar Heel Basketball

North Carolina made the trek home from Charlottesville early Wednesday morning in what has become a customary manner, saddled with its fourth road loss of the season and its eighth-consecutive defeat at John Paul Jones Arena. UNC is past the halfway point of the season and has split its last 12 games, prompting many observers to ponder what to make of this team two months before Selection Sunday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Dre Bly Leaving UNC Coaching Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is leaving the staff, the school announced on Wednesday. “We all love Dre Bly and appreciate what he means to the University of North Carolina as a Hall of Famer, an unbelievable advocate for the program, and an excellent coach,” UNC head coach Brown said in a release. “Dre and I mutually agreed to part ways so that he could explore other opportunities in the coaching profession. We appreciate everything he’s done for the program over the last few years and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Sandwich Shop Opens New Location In Ballantyne North Carolina

I really enjoy a good Banh Mi sandwich. In fact, I just wrote a story recently about food trends for the new year. And, one of the trending items was pickled foods. The pickled veggies are one of my favorite parts of the Banh Mi. Now, a popular sandwich shop opens a new location in Ballantyne Village. Crispy Banh Mi has three other locations in and around Charlotte. The family owned business first opened in 2016. And, according to The Charlotte Observer, Banh Mi connoisseurs have eleven varieties to choose from at Crispy Banh Mi. The Crispy’s Favorite has ham, pork roll, head cheese and grilled chicken. Plus, there’s also grilled pork or chicken. Furthermore, there’s even an option for vegetarians. All the sandwiches feature carrots, daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeno. Additions include avocado, fried egg or added meat at an upcharge.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

First snow chances this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Grocery Store Company Expanding With New Store In Kannapolis, NC

A North Carolina grocery chain continues to expand in the Charlotte market, this time with a store planned in Kannapolis. A Concord store also is expected to open soon. According to the Charlotte Observer, Lowes Foods will open a 50,887-square-foot store at Kellswater Commons in Kannapolis. Lowes Foods has three...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon

Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

