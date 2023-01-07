Bison rally late against the Broncs but the Falcons were too much for the Rustlers

Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal ServiceAnita DurairajCascade, MT
montanasports.com
Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls
For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
Fairfield Sun Times
Saird LeAnna Kunsa
Saird LeAnna Kunsa, 43, passed away unexpectedly on December 21, 2022, in Great Fall, MT. Our hearts our broken. Her parents are Mary Warner and Dale Kunsa. Saird was born in Helena, Montana, and spent the first 10 years of her life in Missoula, with her mom. After Missoula, she lived in Simms, attending schools in the Sun River Valley, where she was involved in 4-H, sports, and cheerleading, as well as various school activities. She enjoyed playing basketball and participated in track and softball in high school. She made many friends and was always involved in activities with them. She later attended Skyline High School in Great Falls where she made new friends, some of whom she has remained close to until her death.
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch kicks off 2023 with new calf
To welcome in the new year, the Lieberts at Windwalker Ranch south of Great Falls had an unexpected first calf of 2023, a heifer calf born a few months sooner than their March calving season. “We are taking it as a good omen,” Richard Liebert said. “Even if this one...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Progress continues on 'High School House' in Great Falls
Significant progress is being made on this year's 'High School House,' thanks to the dedication put in by students from Great Falls Public Schools.
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls College’s physical therapist assistant program now offered low residency
GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College’s physical therapist assistant program is excited to introduce a limited-residency option that will allow students to stay in their home communities and gain a high-wage, high-demand degree in less than a year once all prerequisites are completed. Students will have to travel...
What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?
How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
montanarightnow.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A Spokane, Washington, man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled...
Fairfield Sun Times
A look at crime in the Electric City
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls has one of the highest crime rates compared to other communities this size in the nation and one's chance of becoming a victim to either violent or property crime is 1 in 20 according to neighborhoodscout.com. According to the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD),...
theelectricgf.com
Local group fundraising for homeless shelter village
Housed Great Falls, a recently formed local nonprofit, has launched a fundraising campaign to create a Pallet shelter community. The group is raising funds to acquire at least a third of an acre of land, 20 single occupancy shelters, service office, bathroom, shower, laundry and a community center. The group...
montanarightnow.com
Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft scheme
GREAT FALLS — A Great Falls woman who admitted to participating in a scheme to use fraudulent checks to buy retail merchandise was sentenced today to seven months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,652 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
